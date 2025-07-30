The Older Kitchen Cabinet Design Nate Berkus Is Bringing Back

If you recall the popular farmhouse design fad of the 2010s, you'll surely envision large barn door closets, distressed wood, and rustic-chic elements straight out of a Joanna Gaines magazine. In recent years the barnyard-inspired home and decor style has experienced a slow fade into the sunset, along with other outdated design trends like subway tiles or pastels. Nevertheless, designer Nate Berkus is bringing an older farmhouse design back into the limelight: chicken-wire cabinets.

In an Instagram post dated July 6, 2025, the prominent design firm owner, TV host, and best-selling author shared a refreshed cabinet look involving chicken wire behind a glass cabinet front. In captioning the post, "Kitchen of our NYC Townhome project," Berkus indicated the personal nature of the project. Well-known for his passion for telling people's stories through home design, Berkus uses his chicken-wire cabinets to weave a narrative that combines old farmhouse charm with fresh, modern tones.

Strictly farmhouse looks may be falling out of style, but Berkus pays homage to the trend by combining the cabinets with other tastefully classic design elements. The designer pulls off the slightly outdated farmhouse cabinetry by juxtaposing it with modern, sleek touches like marble walls, sleek countertops, and crisp white paint. And overall, it just works — adding an element of airiness to otherwise chic and sterile accents.