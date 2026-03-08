15 Outback Steakhouse Dishes With The Highest Protein

For a high-protein restaurant meal, there's no place better than a steakhouse. In particular, Outback Steakhouse's extensive menu full of beef, fish, chicken, and more delivers several dishes that are surprisingly high in this essential macronutrient. We've compiled a list of the Australian-themed eatery's high-protein menu items, starting relatively small and working our way up to the highest value.

Figuring out how much protein you should eat per day, as well as the best time of day to eat high-protein foods, mainly depends on your weight and specific health goals — but generally speaking, adults should consume around 15 to 30 grams per meal. As shown on Outback Steakhouse's official nutrition facts sheet, the items we've chosen for our list of high-protein dishes contain far more than 30 grams. As you might expect, you'll find plenty of steaks and other meaty entrées here, but there are also a few appetizers (and even a tasty pasta dish) that deliver major helpings.

Before you go ahead and order, keep in mind that you can actually consume too much protein. Negative side effects include digestive issues and even strain on your kidneys and liver. And, as is typical for chain restaurant food, many of Outback's meals are high in calories, saturated fats, and sodium. So long as you don't consistently eat meals that go beyond your daily limits for these nutrients, you should be fine, but don't overdo it. Now, let's get into Outback's most protein-packed offerings.