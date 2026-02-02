Here's How We Know Outback Steakhouse Cooks Prime Rib Just Right

While some people consider it taboo for a good steak to be anything more than medium doneness, there are plenty of folks out there who can't stand to see even a smidgen of pink in their meat. Imagine the surprise, then, of customers who sit down for lunch or dinner at Outback Steakhouse and see a rather extremely pink-looking medium-rare prime rib placed down in front of them. Sure, this might cause some alarm bells to go off, even for a medium-rare prime rib, but we know that Outback Steakhouse cooks its prime ribs just right because the restaurant cooks them in an oven, not a grill.

Prime rib at Outback Steakhouse isn't seared or grilled like other steaks, but instead slowly oven-roasted for four hours as a single hunk of meat and hand-carved to the desired size once finished cooking. Thanks to our exclusive interview with Chef Brett Reichler, we know that cooking prime rib low and slow is the best way to extract flavor from the meat, among other tips for making the absolute best prime rib. "The entire portion will be hot, even the pinkest part, because it has been oven-cooked," a former server explained on Reddit, urging other customers that seeing coloration on Outback's prime rib is normal. Secondly, prime rib is a cut of meat known for its fat and intense marbling, which prompts chefs to keep the meat away from well-done so as not to melt all that goodness away.