7 Restaurant Chains With The Best Prime Rib, According To Reviews
Here's the thing about prime rib: Getting a bad one can really turn you off ordering it again for a good long time. Done right, prime rib is tender, flavorful, and juicy, with perfectly rendered fat throughout it. Choosing the best roast for prime rib involves finding one with even marbling to ensure that it comes out with the texture that makes this cut stand out from the others, and those who love it know that sometimes, restaurants fall short.
Done wrong, you'll end up with an inedible piece of meat that's fat and chewy, and that's a downright shame. Fortunately, you don't have to head to that ultra high-end, one-of-a-kind steakhouse to get a great prime rib, because some chain restaurants get lauded by customers for putting out a great version of this cut.
We wanted to know where to go for some serious prime rib, so we investigated prime rib offerings at numerous chain restaurants, consulting customers and forming recommendations. To make it onto our list, these chains had to have an overwhelming majority of reviews from customers saying they'd not only go back for the prime rib but recommend it to others. We also took into account the quality of the meat, sides, and wine pairings to come up with a list that prime rib-lovers might want to try.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse has more than 700 locations across the U.S., so there's a good chance there's one by you. That's great news for anyone who loves prime rib, although we will add that there are a number of seriously great dishes on Texas Roadhouse's menu that aren't steak-related, too. (Get a side of green beans or a baked potato, and thank us later!) But we're here to talk about prime rib, and we found an incredible number of Reddit users who were so impressed by the prime rib here that pictures were posted, and the craving was real.
Some said this was the place that made them fall in love with prime rib, so much so that it inspired them to make their own at home. Other fans responded with photos of their own prime rib dinners in the comments, while others noted that they had gone in, ordered, and were absolutely shocked by how good it was.
A former Texas Roadhouse manager chimed in on one thread and explained that the roast was trimmed, rubbed with a mix of oil, garlic, liquid smoke, and seasonings, then seared and allowed to rest. If it wasn't used fairly quickly, it wouldn't be served, and the amount made was based on previous sales trends. That, they explained, is why it was often sold out, and yes — they still order the prime rib when they go there.
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
Fans of Perry's Steakhouse know that it's the roasted pork chops that reign supreme here, but it turns out that the prime rib is pretty good, too. This place is offering a prime rib that's cooked by a pecan-wood fire, caramelized on the outside, anywhere from medium-rare to well on the inside, and yes, there's homemade horseradish involved in this, too. There's a catch: It's only offered on Thursday, but if you ever needed an excuse for a mid-week dinner out, this is it.
It's so good that some Reddit users confirm it's worth planning a Thursday trip for, and reviews on OpenTable also agree that the prime rib is outstanding. Some customers go as far as to suggest that this prime rib might change your mind on what a prime rib dinner can be.
Others suggest that there's such an attention to detail here that it's led to only the most beautiful cuts making it to the plate, and getting the perfect cut can be tough. When a piece of prime rib is too lean, that's a major red flag that it's not going to turn out the way you want it to. However, when a restaurant is celebrated for getting it right so often, that's impressive.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
There are a few reasons that prime rib lovers might want to head to their local Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, and that starts with the fact that countless customers have really good things to say about the prime rib here. The consensus is that when you opt for this particular dish, you get a tender cut cooked to your preference with sides that turn the whole thing into a delightful meal.
In addition to recommending the prime rib here, some fans note that when you return, it's always going to be the same solid win it was on previous visits. The quality may be consistent, but Firebirds does note that menu availability can vary based on location, so it's worth double-checking with your local branch to confirm exactly what's on the menu before you end up disappointed.
Officially, the slow-roasted prime rib is a Saturday and Sunday thing only, but we'd argue that creamy horseradish and a scratch-made au jus make this worth planning for. We'd also like to add that if you opt for sitting at the Firebar or on the patio, you'll get a different menu that includes prime rib sliders, which is a fun take on the traditional dinner.
801 Chophouse
Anyone looking for prime rib that's so tender there's no knife needed, check out 801 Chophouse. Yes, it's on the expensive side, but there are some times when you just need to treat yourself — and this might be the place to do it. Customers give the place rave reviews for prime rib, which arrives tender, perfectly seasoned, and cooked to your request.
It's the kind of place that has people claiming that it wasn't just a great prime rib, but the best they've ever had. Add in fantastic sides, delightful desserts, and unparalleled service, and the consensus is that if you're looking for an extra-special meal, this is it.
801 Chophouse has a few options for prime rib, and diners can order either the single cut or the 801 cut bone-in prime rib. Now, you might be asking what the difference between boneless and bone-in prime rib is, and if the bone-in is worth a higher price tag. In a nutshell, bone-in is going to be a more flavorful piece of meat, but it does make sense that it's more expensive: It's harder to work with, and that extra labor is reflected in the price.
Outback Steakhouse
Surprised to see Outback Steakhouse showing up in a conversation about prime rib? While there are definitely dishes that you should avoid ordering at Outback, the prime rib isn't one of them. In fact, we found a lot of people on Reddit who sang the praises of Outback's prime rib. Others say that with multiple orders of prime rib, they've never been the slightest bit disappointed, and for that, we need to give some serious props.
To Outback's credit, rave reviews for the prime rib go back at least across the last decade, with this particular entree called the sort of melt-in-your-mouth delicious that's honestly exactly what a prime rib should be. And here we thought the best reason to visit was to cash in for that free Bloomin' Onion via the rewards program.
One of the chef-approved tricks for a perfect prime rib is to reverse sear it, which can completely change your prime rib game. That said, we also read high praise for a seared prime rib, which has a delicious crusty exterior instead of the familiar pink-red color. And that brings us to one thread in particular, which argued that although Outback is making food without ingredients like dry-aged steaks, techniques and training come together to put out a perfectly acceptable product at a perfectly acceptable price point.
J. Alexander's Kitchen & Bar
If you live within a reasonable distance of a J. Alexander's, you might want to try its prime rib. And honestly? Even if you're pushing the boundaries of a reasonable distance, you might just want to make plans. That's especially true for anyone who might love a great prime rib but often dines with someone who's not-so-keen, as this place has a menu that ranges from prime rib and New York strip steaks to a variety of sushi rolls, burgers, salads, and wine to pair with everything.
And it's the wine that gets a shout-out from some, who say not only is the meat itself out of this world, but also gave massive props to the wine selection for providing the perfect pairing. Add in au jus and creamy horseradish that also gets rave reviews, and you have a dish that customers report comes together to be greater than the sum of its parts.
It's rare to see people agreeing on anything on the internet, but the reception to J. Alexander's prime rib is outstanding. We will note that availability seems to vary based on location, with some reviews noting that it's only on certain days that this place runs the prime rib nights. Menus list prime rib as a regular item, but it's always better to err on the side of caution and reach out to your local location to double-check.
Chart House
Chart House's herb-crusted and slow-roasted prime rib is in the classic section of the menu, and it comes in different sizes. How good are they? When one Reddit user posted a photo of the prime rib from a Chart House in Florida, it had another user reminiscing about the now-closed location near them, saying that they made it a point to visit other locations when they were traveling because it was the best prime rib they'd ever had.
Others point out that yes, there is something better than the 12-ounce prime rib, and that's the 16-ounce prime rib. Lauded for having the perfect seasoning, a perfect cook every time, and being served alongside salads and sides that make for a completely delightful meal, there's no denying that this place gets some serious love from customers.
While part of the idea of franchising is that customers have a consistent experience no matter where they are and which location they visit, we all know that the reality can be a little different. Sometimes, a particular location will go above and beyond — or drop the ball — but there are plenty of Chart House restaurants that get the same glowing reviews for the prime rib. It's a solid choice no matter where you are.
Methodology
To curate a list of the best prime rib dinners found at chain restaurants, we started by searching for prime rib-serving chains with over 10 locations. Then, we scoured reviews across different states and locations to get a broad measure of customer reviews and assess regional menu differences. To make it onto our list, we needed to find multiple locations with overwhelmingly positive reviews that commented on cut quality, adherence to cooking specifications, and seasoning quality. We also considered the sides and wine pairings.