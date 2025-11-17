7 Restaurant Chains With The Best Prime Rib, According To Reviews

Here's the thing about prime rib: Getting a bad one can really turn you off ordering it again for a good long time. Done right, prime rib is tender, flavorful, and juicy, with perfectly rendered fat throughout it. Choosing the best roast for prime rib involves finding one with even marbling to ensure that it comes out with the texture that makes this cut stand out from the others, and those who love it know that sometimes, restaurants fall short.

Done wrong, you'll end up with an inedible piece of meat that's fat and chewy, and that's a downright shame. Fortunately, you don't have to head to that ultra high-end, one-of-a-kind steakhouse to get a great prime rib, because some chain restaurants get lauded by customers for putting out a great version of this cut.

We wanted to know where to go for some serious prime rib, so we investigated prime rib offerings at numerous chain restaurants, consulting customers and forming recommendations. To make it onto our list, these chains had to have an overwhelming majority of reviews from customers saying they'd not only go back for the prime rib but recommend it to others. We also took into account the quality of the meat, sides, and wine pairings to come up with a list that prime rib-lovers might want to try.