Avoid This Red Flag Next Time You Buy Prime Rib At The Grocery Store
Imagine that you are at the grocery store, shopping list in hand, when you remember that you need to stop by the meat department before you head to the checkout line. There's a new slow-roasted rib roast recipe that you've been dying to try, and you want to make sure that it turns out perfectly. Here at Tasting Table, we've got your back. We spoke to chef Pierre Albaladejo, executive chef at Park Hyatt Aviara, who reveals the number one red flag you need to avoid the next time you buy prime rib at the grocery store.
"The biggest red flag is if the meat looks very lean with no marbling," Albaladejo explains. As the chef notes, this makes the meat "tougher and less flavorful." When it comes to a drool-worthy prime rib, the last thing you want is a dry, rubbery result when you're expecting flavors to dance on your taste buds.
Additionally, Albaladejo recommends keeping an eye out for a decent red quality. "The redder the meat, the fresher it is," the chef explains. "However, if beef is too fresh and not rested, it'll be tough." This is why it's important to carefully inspect before you buy. "Though it's a bit deceiving, you need to pick a meat that is rested and not bright red," he instructs, adding that shoppers ought to "watch out for sliminess and green shades on the outside, as this would indicate that the meat is spoiled."
What color and fat reveal about the quality of prime rib
If you have ever taken a good, hard look at a piece of red meat, you've likely noticed that there are streaks of white within the otherwise reddish color. These sections of fat are more important than you realize. This is the marbling that Albaladejo spoke about, pockets of intramuscular fat woven into the meat that are different from intermuscular fat (the kind you trim off). You'll want to keep as much intramuscular fat as possible since it's responsible for a big part of your meat's flavor. When cooking, the marbled fat melts and leaves the meat with a juicy, tender quality and complex flavors. That's why selecting a leaner prime rib, one with little to no marbling, leads to a more disappointing product.
We're accustomed to seeing vibrantly red meat at grocery stores, and while the red color can indicate freshness, you may want to think twice before buying bright red cuts of meat. It's okay to pick out cuts with varying colors, since factors like the animal's age, breed, and diet can impact meat color. Beef tends to become more tender as it ages, which is why high-end restaurants serve aged beef at high price points, so be on the lookout for cuts of prime rib that are not quite so vividly red. Of course, don't pick out ribs that are slimy or too dark in color either. Instead, follow Albaladejo's advice, and your next prime rib might just be award-worthy.