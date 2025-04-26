Avoid This Red Flag Next Time You Buy Prime Rib At The Grocery Store

Imagine that you are at the grocery store, shopping list in hand, when you remember that you need to stop by the meat department before you head to the checkout line. There's a new slow-roasted rib roast recipe that you've been dying to try, and you want to make sure that it turns out perfectly. Here at Tasting Table, we've got your back. We spoke to chef Pierre Albaladejo, executive chef at Park Hyatt Aviara, who reveals the number one red flag you need to avoid the next time you buy prime rib at the grocery store.

"The biggest red flag is if the meat looks very lean with no marbling," Albaladejo explains. As the chef notes, this makes the meat "tougher and less flavorful." When it comes to a drool-worthy prime rib, the last thing you want is a dry, rubbery result when you're expecting flavors to dance on your taste buds.

Additionally, Albaladejo recommends keeping an eye out for a decent red quality. "The redder the meat, the fresher it is," the chef explains. "However, if beef is too fresh and not rested, it'll be tough." This is why it's important to carefully inspect before you buy. "Though it's a bit deceiving, you need to pick a meat that is rested and not bright red," he instructs, adding that shoppers ought to "watch out for sliminess and green shades on the outside, as this would indicate that the meat is spoiled."