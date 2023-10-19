Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Bright Red Cuts Of Meat

Sight plays an enormous role in our perception of food. The color of food actually activates our taste buds and begins our perception of how the food is going to taste. But sight can be misleading. Just because something looks colorful doesn't indicate whether or not it actually tastes good. Nowhere is this truer than with red meat.

It may be appealing to the eye to look at bright red cuts of meat, but you should think twice before buying. Meat that is bright red in color is very often sourced from younger animals that were freshly slaughtered. And while this freshness may seem ideal, it doesn't necessarily indicate flavor or quality. See, the meat of a younger animal has not developed enough muscle or fat to yield much in the way of flavor.

So, what exactly are you looking for in red meat if not a bright red color palate? Well, as it turns out, the darker the red meat, the more flavorful it is. Obviously, this rule has its limits. Generally speaking, however, meat that's a little darker is often more tender and flavorful.