When To Buy Boneless Vs Bone-In Prime Rib, According To A Chef

When you're looking to buy prime rib roast, the stakes are high. More than most cuts of beef, prime rib is an investment, it's expensive and probably going to end up being the centerpiece of a big meal, so you want to get it right. There is plenty of advice out there for cooking a perfectly tender prime rib, but getting the best result starts at the butcher counter. It's not just as straightforward as getting a high-quality cut, you also have to choose whether boneless or bone-in is right. So to help us figure out how to make that choice, we reached out to an expert, chef Matthew Stowe of Joey Restaurants.

Stowe told us that there are some advantages to both boneless and bone-in prime rib and that the choice ultimately comes down to what you personally want from a recipe. According to him, "Anytime you're cooking something on a bone, you're always going to get the best flavor out of it, but depending on the application, it's easier to work with a boneless piece." Stowe also suggested that if you know the end result you are looking for, you can ask your butcher for their opinion on whether bone-in or boneless prime rib is the better option. And while the recipe you are working with is the biggest determinate, there are other factors related to presentation and your experience in the kitchen that Stowe says you should consider.