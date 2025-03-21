When To Tie Your Prime Rib For The Best Results (And How To Do It Properly)

While tying prime rib isn't rocket science, Troy Guard does note a fine line between too tight and too loose. "You want to tie it about every three inches," the chef explains, "just enough to keep it firm but not too tight. If you tie it too loose, it won't hold the shape. Too tight, and you could affect how it cooks." If you're not quite sure what to use, we recommend this PerkHomy 100% Cotton Butchers Twine. It is heat resistant and won't leach any unpleasant flavors into the prime rib as it roasts.

Another good rule of thumb is to cut off a surplus of twine, as it's better to have excess twine to trim than too little length, which will result in a tighter tie. As Guard instructs, wrap the twine around the roast in loops spaced three inches apart. Not only will a properly tied prime rib offer a lovely presentation and even cooking, but it will also make it easier to slice the meat more accurately.

You can try the tying hack on our recipe for a slow-roasted bone-in rib roast to amp up the presentation. Tying might not be necessary for every prime rib recipe, as some are meant to be served in slices, though you can always use the tie as a guide for more evenly cut slices. For additional guidance, here are 11 tips for trussing meats.