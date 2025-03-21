When To Tie Your Prime Rib For The Best Results (And How To Do It Properly)
Prime rib is a large portion of beef that encompasses the ribeye, a cut of steak that remains an all-time favorite for many red meat lovers. If you are preparing prime rib at home but are wondering when and how to tie the meat for the best results, we've got you covered. To get some answers, Tasting Table consulted Troy Guard, the owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group (which includes the Michelin-recommended Guard and Grace steakhouse), about the necessity of tying a prime rib roast at all. "It's not essential," Guard admits. "But it does help the roast keep a nice shape as it cooks."
The executive chef explains that "when it's cold, the meat holds together just fine, but as it warms up, it can spread out a little. Tying it keeps it compact, which helps it cook more evenly." Not only will tying the roast aid in cooking, but it also provides a show-stopping visual component that guests can feast their eyes on before sinking their teeth into a freshly sliced piece. To that effect, chef Guard notes that the best time to tie prime rib is "for a special occasion [when you] want to show it off before slicing." This way, the meat "keeps that classic, round roast shape, which makes for a great presentation when you bring it to the table."
Tips for properly tying prime rib
While tying prime rib isn't rocket science, Troy Guard does note a fine line between too tight and too loose. "You want to tie it about every three inches," the chef explains, "just enough to keep it firm but not too tight. If you tie it too loose, it won't hold the shape. Too tight, and you could affect how it cooks." If you're not quite sure what to use, we recommend this PerkHomy 100% Cotton Butchers Twine. It is heat resistant and won't leach any unpleasant flavors into the prime rib as it roasts.
Another good rule of thumb is to cut off a surplus of twine, as it's better to have excess twine to trim than too little length, which will result in a tighter tie. As Guard instructs, wrap the twine around the roast in loops spaced three inches apart. Not only will a properly tied prime rib offer a lovely presentation and even cooking, but it will also make it easier to slice the meat more accurately.
You can try the tying hack on our recipe for a slow-roasted bone-in rib roast to amp up the presentation. Tying might not be necessary for every prime rib recipe, as some are meant to be served in slices, though you can always use the tie as a guide for more evenly cut slices. For additional guidance, here are 11 tips for trussing meats.