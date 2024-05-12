A Professional Chef Offers 11 Tips For Trussing Meats

The difference between everyday dishes and professionally prepared meals often comes down to a command of the details. It's those small things that give a meal some polish and give an impression of thoughtful, skilled preparation.

One of those details is trussing. If you've ever brought home a rotisserie chicken from the store, you'll know that they're tied up neatly to hold the bird in a tight, compact shape. Your favorite butcher probably does the same with a lot of boneless roasts, especially those big, showy crown roasts of pork or lamb. It gives the meat a neat and professional look — but more importantly, trussing helps the protein cook evenly, keep its shape, and (in the case of poultry) avoid burnt wingtips.

You may know trussing as something chefs and butchers do, but it's a skill set that anyone can acquire. As a trained chef — and someone who's always been "knot-challenged" — I can assure you that it all comes down to practice. That being said, here are a few useful tips and tricks that can make trussing easier for you.