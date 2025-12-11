The Hands-Down Best Steak You Can Order From Outback Steakhouse

Aussies know good steak. When you take a trip down under to Outback Steakhouse, you can be assured that every cut on the menu is going to be handled with care. A fact you should know about the restaurant is that it seasons all its steaks in its proprietary spice blend for all-over flavor before either searing or chargrilling them to the customer's temperature preference. Knowing this, it's hard to go wrong with any pick at the restaurant. But you should also know that there's one Outback steak that out-steaks them all, and it's known as Victoria's Filet Mignon.

In a Tasting Table tour of the best steak order at different chain restaurants, Victoria's Filet Mignon won out at Outback. It was praised for being lean, perfectly salty, and incredibly tender — especially when ordered medium rare. The writer noted that even though it's smaller and less fatty than other cuts on the menu, it's worth it.

Piggybacking on that, in a separate taste test of popular Outback Steakhouse menu items, the filet mignon fared well again. Teamed up with a lobster tail for a little surf and turf, the dish ranked as the second-best option out of 21 different Outback menu items — beaten out only by the chain's seared pepper ahi. The meal was referred to as the "ultimate indulgent experience," and the writer once again called out the filet's exceptional flavor and tenderness. So, when in doubt, trust Victoria. She clearly wears the crown at Outback.