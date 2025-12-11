The Hands-Down Best Steak You Can Order From Outback Steakhouse
Aussies know good steak. When you take a trip down under to Outback Steakhouse, you can be assured that every cut on the menu is going to be handled with care. A fact you should know about the restaurant is that it seasons all its steaks in its proprietary spice blend for all-over flavor before either searing or chargrilling them to the customer's temperature preference. Knowing this, it's hard to go wrong with any pick at the restaurant. But you should also know that there's one Outback steak that out-steaks them all, and it's known as Victoria's Filet Mignon.
In a Tasting Table tour of the best steak order at different chain restaurants, Victoria's Filet Mignon won out at Outback. It was praised for being lean, perfectly salty, and incredibly tender — especially when ordered medium rare. The writer noted that even though it's smaller and less fatty than other cuts on the menu, it's worth it.
Piggybacking on that, in a separate taste test of popular Outback Steakhouse menu items, the filet mignon fared well again. Teamed up with a lobster tail for a little surf and turf, the dish ranked as the second-best option out of 21 different Outback menu items — beaten out only by the chain's seared pepper ahi. The meal was referred to as the "ultimate indulgent experience," and the writer once again called out the filet's exceptional flavor and tenderness. So, when in doubt, trust Victoria. She clearly wears the crown at Outback.
Even Outback knows the Victoria's Filet Mignon is something special
Outback has been known to tout its steaks, and especially its filet. On Meta, the chain's national account posted, "And the award for Best Steak in a Leading Role goes to ... our Victoria's Barrel Cut Filet Mignon!" It also once said, "Victoria's Barrel Cut Filet Mignon is the highest form of main character energy." The steakhouse clearly knows that the steak is something to brag about, and customers agree.
Both posts were met with a flood of comments from both hungry and satisfied customers. One wrote, "It looks as good in person and tastes [divine] I order this every time we go. It is delicious and very tender. You will not be disappointed." Another said, "I love a good filet mignon especially if it's from Outback!!!!!!!!!!!!!" All those exclamation points speak for themselves.
As is the way of chain restaurants, there are some customers who have had bad experiences with the cut. The problems tend to revolve around the steak not living up to its expectations or online pictures. Others have had issues with the steak being tough or chewy when ordered to-go. Overall, though, the consensus seems to be that Victoria's filet mignon is a reliable and tasty choice on most occasions — one that's worth its salt and price tag. It's a star cut and one that is sure to always have a spot at the steakhouse.