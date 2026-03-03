19 Deliciously Cheesy Recipes For Preparing Cruciferous Vegetables
As cruciferous vegetables steal the spotlight, they've shed their reputation as mushy, stinky, obligatory side dishes. No longer are we steaming frozen Brussels sprouts, overcooking unseasoned broccoli florets, and endlessly chewing tough, raw kale. With just a little more attention, cruciferous vegetables can sing, bursting with layers of flavor, varied texture, and intrigue. It's all about preparation, and one way to elevate these particular veggies is with cheese. Cheese, being a dense, salty, rich food, balances well with the crunchy, fibrous, and pungent notes carried by cruciferous vegetables. That's why we've put together these deliciously cheesy recipes for preparing cruciferous vegetables that will leave you wanting more.
As a recipe designer and chef with a Plant-Based Nutrition Certification from Cornell, I have a particular interest in cruciferous vegetables. They are loaded with fiber, an essential nutrient that benefits your body from head to toe, helps prevent non-communicable diseases, and can even boost your immune system.
Beyond the nutritional benefits, cruciferous vegetables tend to have a pleasing texture and can be incorporated into a variety of recipes. Because of their mellow flavors, in most cases, these veggies can be greatly enhanced with the powers of cheese, creating a desirable balance of flavor and texture that can trigger salvation, even for folks who consider eating vegetables a chore.
Sweet and Savory Italian Salad Pizza
Arugula, a cruciferous leafy green that can be eaten raw or lightly cooked, pairs beautifully with sharp cheese, and here's why. This leafy green is spicy, crisp, peppery, and slightly bitter. It parallels the nip of a sharp or bitey cheese, yet the texture creates contrast. This recipe uses a mellow ricotta alongside a nippy Parmesan to create the ultimate creamy base to house arugula. Adding the arugula after the pizza has baked keeps it crisp and fresh. Additional ingredients create balance, like sweet nectarines and salty prosciutto.
Cheesy Cauliflower Cheddar Soup
Did you know that cauliflower can be steamed and blended to create the silkiest, creamiest textured puree? That's why it's an essential cruciferous ingredient to add to a blended soup, enhancing both the texture and flavor. Periphery ingredients like garlic, thyme, and extra-sharp cheddar cheese create mountains of flavor, layering on the mildly nutty, sweet vegetable base. Use an entire head of cauliflower for this comfort-food recipe, and add croutons for varied texture.
Recipe: Cheesy Cauliflower Cheddar Soup
Broccoli Au Gratin
Although we are used to potatoes being the star of au gratin, it's worth it to give broccoli a moment in the spotlight. By using three different cheeses (cheddar, fontina, and Parmesan), rest assured that this recipe offers complexity, strong umami flavors, and an ooey-gooey texture. Avoid overcooking the broccoli so it still holds its form. The florets act as a mop, soaking up the cheesy goodness, while the breadcrumbs create some diversity of mouthfeel. This rich and comforting recipe makes for a fantastic side dish at a potluck, dinner party, or holiday.
Recipe: Broccoli Au Gratin
Parmesan-Crusted Brussels Sprouts
Parmesan cheese is deeply savory, salty, and nutty. Brussels sprouts are earthy, mildly sweet, and carry similar nutty notes. Together, they are unstoppable. This spice-heavy recipe offers flavor from all angles. The mayo not only helps hold the vision together, but also carries a tangy flavor, bringing out the subtleties of the vegetable. The seasonings (which include garlic powder, dried parsley, and sweet paprika), breadcrumbs, and Parmesan create a crispy casing when oven-roasted on the high temperature of 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure not to overcrowd your pan to ensure evenly distributed crispiness and to prevent a soggy coating.
Roasted Broccoli Rabe Grilled Cheese Sandwich
For those seeking a grown-up grilled cheese, loaded with flavorful notes and cruciferous vegetables, look no further. Broccoli's leafy, bitter, peppery cousin, broccoli rabe, makes for the perfect sandwich addition because of its bold flavor and pleasing crunch. The addition of pan-fried shallots balances the cruciferous vegetables with a sweetness, and the two gooey cheeses (fontina and mozzarella) create an unstoppable foundation. Be sure to stuff this sandwich full and fry the buttered sides of the bread until golden brown. The cheese will hold it all together, and the broccoli rabe will create texture.
Cabbage Au Gratin
Many cruciferous vegetables can be made into au gratin, but what makes this recipe special is the way the layers of cabbage hold onto the cheesy goodness of the sauce. Gouda is the cheese of choice, carefully selected for its mild, nutty, creamy, and almost sweet flavor. Mixed with heavy cream and olive oil, the mouthfeel is beyond rich. The cabbage becomes soft as it bakes, creating an almost buttery softness along with a subtle crunch. Thyme and rosemary create a familiarity with a standard au gratin, but instead of the redundancy of the soft potatoes, cabbage creates a more unique dynamic.
Recipe: Cabbage Au Gratin
White Sauce Chicken and Brussels Sprouts Pasta Bake
Although your standard pasta recipes might not typically include Brussels sprouts, we're making a case for a cheesy, bacon-filled dish. This is a comforting pasta bake, and it's a mouthwatering way to use up leftover roasted Brussels sprouts. The key is to roast them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit so they caramelize and crisp instead of becoming mushy. The surrounding flavors of the white sauce, noodles, and chicken are merely vehicles for the bacon and roasted cruciferous vegetable. The nutmeg warms the roux, while the mature cheddar cheese delivers some deep umami.
Roasted Cabbage Wedges
When cabbage is cooked properly, it can be incredibly sweet, and the texture unmatched. That's why this roasted cabbage wedge recipe is a keeper. Roasting the wedges at 400 degrees Fahrenheit ensures crispy, sweet edges and a tender center. The simple flavor enhancers, like garlic, lemon juice, feta, parsley, and red pepper flakes, create a fresh, bold mouthfeel. Enjoy with a fork or steak knife, and measure the toppings with your heart.
Recipe: Roasted Cabbage Wedges
Elevated Chicken Divan
An American classic, chicken divan has probably graced you with its presence at one or more potlucks. However, this particular recipe stands out from the pack, with a few subtle tweaks that make all the difference. Firstly, it's made entirely from scratch. No canned soups or sauces here! Secondly, a touch of curry powder gives it a unique twist that helps to warm and highlight the existing flavors. Gruyere and cheddar work together to encase the broccoli florets and chicken in a thick, creamy sauce, and the sour cream gives it a tangy pop.
Recipe: Elevated Chicken Divan
Crispy Cauliflower Parmesan
Chicken, veal, and eggplant Parm are classic. But have you heard of crispy cauliflower Parmesan? These crispy, tender, and desirable cruciferous veggie steaks are battered, coated, and pan-fried to a crispy, golden-brown perfection. Although you'll get your hands messy, this recipe is straightforward and cauliflower-heavy. And while it's a complete meal in itself, you can serve it with or without pasta. Enjoy the tender and subtly crunchy texture of a cheese- and sauce-coated cauliflower steak. Garnish with fresh herbs, like basil or parsley, if desired.
Recipe: Crispy Cauliflower Parmesan
Roasted Cauliflower 'Mac' and Cheese
No recipe is more cheese-heavy than a classic mac and cheese. But what if we swapped the macaroni for a cruciferous queen? Cauliflower has been known to replace rice, pizza crust, and even wings. Now, it's making its debut, replacing pasta. This recipe is much like a classic, featuring half-and-half and three types of cheese (mozzarella, sharp cheddar, and white cheddar). The garlic gives it an aromatic nip, the hot sauce adds a punch of tangy heat, and the olive oil helps create a rounded mouthfeel. Roasted cauliflower makes for the perfect savory and crunchy base, balancing the smooth, rich cheese.
Classic Broccoli Cheddar Soup
The famous pairing of broccoli and cheese presents itself often in the form of broccoli cheddar soup. Even folks who are broccoli-haters often cannot resist such a satisfying combination. This soup can be made ultra creamy or chunky, depending on your preference. However, this particular recipe does a fantastic job of creating chunky pockets of flavor that swim in a thick and creamy base. The potato offers neutrality, the carrots bring some sweetness, and the onion adds some zing. This easy weeknight dinner is a great way to sneak more cruciferous vegetables into your diet in a delicious way.
Recipe: Classic Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Golden Turnip Au Gratin
Turnips are perhaps one of the lesser-used cruciferous vegetables, but they have a unique taste and can be used as a potato substitute in many cases. That's why turnips work so well in an au gratin recipe. Turnips have a creamy texture and mild sweetness to them, like many root vegetables. The more you cook them, the sweeter they get, which is why this recipe recommends simmering them in a saffron-infused milk before they even go in the oven. Go heavy on the Parmesan if you're looking for a bolder umami flavor.
Recipe: Golden Turnip Au Gratin
Speedy Romeo NYC Roasted Broccoli & Garlic Pizza
Even if you've never tasted the Brocky Balboa at Speedy Romeo in NYC, you still have to try this recipe at home. Not only does this pizza feature roasted broccoli and three types of cheese (Parmesan, Pecorino Romano, and Provel), but it's served with a creamy béchamel sauce and a signature spicy Speedy sauce. The broccoli helps balance the creamy, fatty, salty notes, while also adding variety to the pie's textures. This garlic-heavy recipe doesn't shy away from bold flavors, and it's not geared towards picky eaters.
Cauliflower Au Gratin
Many cruciferous vegetables can be used as a potato substitute in a classic au gratin recipe, but one of my favorites is cauliflower. Cauliflower carries a similar creamy texture to potatoes, but it delivers a more dense, watery crunch. This gives the dish a little more structure, and in my opinion, the flavor is bolder and more satisfying. Featuring Gruyere and Parmesan, there is a beautiful balance of sharp, salty umami and nutty, silky gooeyness. Par-boiling the cauliflower beforehand ensures a tender and pleasing texture.
Recipe: Cauliflower Au Gratin
Easy Gluten-Free Cauliflower Pizza Crust
Cauliflower is in everything these days, and we aren't complaining. All you need is 15 minutes of prep time, a good food processor, and some delicious toppings to make this crust shine. The key is to rice the cauliflower, creating a sturdy base ingredient to mix with the egg, cheese, and gluten-free flour. While mozzarella is the cheese of choice, feel free to sprinkle in a little Parmesan for an extra nip of flavor. Top your pizza with sauce, cheese, meats, veggies, fruits, nuts, herbs, or anything you like.
Kale Lasagna
Lasagna, one of our favorite comfort foods, is a great way to sneak more veggies into your dinner. Dark leafy greens, like kale, pair well with saucy dishes because they hold onto flavor and thick liquids. That's why a kale-packed lasagna is the ultimate dish. The key is to break up the kale enough so it's not stringy or hard to chew. Precooking the kale also aids in softening it, which makes it easier to digest. Leafy greens mimic the curly edges and thin layers of the noodles, and they mix well with the soft ricotta and mozzarella.
Recipe: Kale Lasagna
Simple Mashed Cauliflower
Let's get back to basics. In the world of cauliflower subbing in for potatoes, perhaps mashed cauliflower is the most satisfying. This simple mashed cauliflower recipe uses more than just butter and cream to get the job done. Cream cheese is the secret ingredient for this buttery, soft, creamy, and rich vegetable mash of your dreams. The mustard and chives add layers of flavor, creating an easy yet powerful side dish that can complement almost any entree.
Recipe: Simple Mashed Cauliflower
Crispy Smashed Broccoli
One of my favorite ways to create new recipes is to adapt old favorites. Instead of crispy smashed potatoes, toss a cruciferous vegetable like broccoli into the mix. Start by steaming them enough to make them smashable, use a flat-bottomed cup to press down and flatten them, brush on a flavorful olive oil mixture (seasoned with garlic, salt, pepper, and smoked paprika), and sprinkle with cheese before baking. Parmesan cheese helps to make them extra crispy and enhances the mellowness of broccoli. Enjoy with a creamy dipping sauce that's tangy and loaded with fresh herbs.
Recipe: Crispy Smashed Broccoli