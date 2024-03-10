Golden Turnip Au Gratin Recipe

Cooking vegetables au gratin is a popular way to give them a boost in flavor and texture. The term refers to cooking food with a browned and crispy crust, which is usually made from breadcrumbs or grated cheese. Potatoes au gratin may be the most well-known dish employing this technique. It features not only a browned crust on top but a thick, creamy cheese sauce in the interior of the dish between thin slices of potatoes. Many vegetables can be prepared au gratin, including broccoli, spinach, cauliflower, parsnips, leeks, fennel, corn, and squash. One vegetable that people may not immediately think of as an option for an au gratin dish is the humble turnip, but we assure you it's a delicious candidate.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a golden turnip au gratin recipe that brings sophistication to this simple root vegetable. Thinly sliced turnips cook gently in saffron-infused milk, which gives them a golden color as well as a unique taste. The creamy slices are covered with a flavorful crunchy topping and then baked. While the topping would traditionally contain breadcrumbs and grated cheese, in this version we halve the breadcrumbs and add in ground almonds for a flavor, texture, and nutritional boost. A drizzle of melted butter before baking is the final touch. The colorful, rich, creamy, and crispy result is a unique and impressive take on a traditional gratin.