Mediterranean Chickpea Skillet Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The Mediterranean diet is widely considered one of the best out there, and for good reason. Comprised of simple ingredients like olive oil, colorful vegetables, fresh herbs, hearty beans, and an array of spices and seasonings, the Mediterranean diet relies on bright, fresh-leaning staples to yield meals that taste good and are good for you. This Mediterranean chickpea skillet recipe, from developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn, is one of those wholesome meals that comes together quickly but tastes like you spent all day on it. Blistered tomatoes seared in olive oil create a saucy base for the dish, while roasted red peppers and kalamata olives build a briny combination that is a bursting with salty flavor. Chickpeas provide protein and a subtly nutty flavor profile, rounding out the skillet into something that works as both a main course or a side dish.
"A one pan recipe like this is always a win in my house," Hahn says. "I love that most of the ingredients I can keep stocked in my kitchen, and pair with fresh produce." She specifically recommends pairing this skillet with crusty bread and feta cheese, though it's just as good on its own or as a side dish with grilled chicken or salmon.
Gather the ingredients for this Mediterranean chickpea skillet
To make this recipe, you'll need grape tomatoes, red onion, garlic, lemon, fresh parsley, and fresh basil. Then in the dry goods area, pick up some canned chickpeas, vegetable broth, roasted red peppers, and kalamata olives. Next, check your spice and condiment cabinet for olive oil, dried oregano, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. This dish pairs well with some artisan bread for dipping and also is nice with feta cheese, though these ingredients are optional.
Step 1: Add olive oil to a pan
Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Cook the tomatoes
Add the grape tomatoes in a single layer and cook undisturbed for 10 minutes, until blistered and beginning to burst. Gently flatten the tomatoes with a wooden spoon as they cook.
Step 3: Remove the tomatoes from pan
Transfer the tomatoes to a plate and set aside.
Step 4: Add more olive oil to pan
Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
Step 5: Cook the onion
Add the sliced red onion and cook for 3-4 minutes, until softened and lightly caramelized.
Step 6: Add the garlic
Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, just until fragrant.
Step 7: Add chickpeas and spices
Add the chickpeas, oregano, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir well and cook for 3-4 minutes, until the chickpeas develop slightly crisp edges.
Step 8: Add the broth
Pour in the broth and scrape up any browned bits from the pan.
Step 9: Add red peppers and olives
Stir in the roasted red peppers and olives and simmer for 2–3 minutes.
Step 10: Add the tomatoes and lemon
Stir in the blistered tomatoes along with the lemon zest and lemon juice.
Step 11: Stir in the parsley
Remove the skillet from heat and stir in the fresh parsley.
Step 12: Garnish and serve the Mediterranean skillet
Top with basil and serve the skillet, optionally paired with bread and feta cheese.
What to serve with this Mediterranean chickpea skillet
Mediterranean Chickpea Skillet Recipe
This Mediterranean chickpea skillet is full of bright, colorful ingredients including grape tomatoes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, and fresh herbs.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 cups grape tomatoes
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 ½ cups canned chickpeas (drained and rinsed)
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ black pepper
- ½ cup vegetable broth
- ½ cup chopped roasted red peppers
- ½ cup chopped kalamata olives
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Juice of ½ lemon
- ½ cup chopped fresh parsley
- ¼ cup chopped fresh basil
Optional Ingredients
- toasted artisan bread
- feta cheese
Directions
- Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the grape tomatoes in a single layer and cook undisturbed for 10 minutes, until blistered and beginning to burst. Gently flatten the tomatoes with a wooden spoon as they cook.
- Transfer the tomatoes to a plate and set aside.
- Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil.
- Add the sliced red onion and cook for 3-4 minutes, until softened and lightly caramelized.
- Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, just until fragrant.
- Add the chickpeas, oregano, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir well and cook for 3-4 minutes, until the chickpeas develop slightly crisp edges.
- Pour in the broth and scrape up any browned bits from the pan.
- Stir in the roasted red peppers and olives and simmer for 2–3 minutes.
- Stir in the blistered tomatoes along with the lemon zest and lemon juice.
- Remove the skillet from heat and stir in the fresh parsley.
- Top with basil and serve the skillet, optionally paired with bread and feta cheese.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|273
|Total Fat
|14.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.2 g
|Total Sugars
|9.3 g
|Sodium
|734.9 mg
|Protein
|8.3 g
What are some ingredient substitutions I can make in this Mediterranean skillet?
There are many substitution options if you want to swap ingredients based on preferences, or if you want to use what you have on hand. If you don't have grape tomatoes, cherry tomatoes or chopped Roma tomatoes will work here. If you use canned tomatoes, you'll give up a little freshness, but still end up with a delicious dish. Opt for fire-roasted tomatoes for a smoky addition.
Shallots make a great substitution for red onion, and white or yellow onion will work in a pinch also. If you don't have fresh garlic, add ½ teaspoon of garlic granules.
For a creamier texture, use white beans or butter beans instead of the chickpeas. If you happen to have fresh oregano on hand, that will add great depth of flavor. Add 1 tablespoon, and add it in at the very end. Regular paprika and a pinch of chipotle power or a drop or two of liquid smoke can replace the smoked paprika.
Instead of parsley and basil, you can go with a tablespoon of fresh dill. To add more greens, add 2 cups of fresh baby spinach at the end and let it wilt in the pan for a few minutes.
Can I prepare dry chickpeas and roast my own peppers?
If you have a little more time and want to cook the chickpeas from dry and roast your own red peppers, follow these steps. If you have an Instant Pot, there is no need to soak the beans. Measure out ¾ cup of chickpeas and combine with 2 ½ cups of water in the Instant Pot. Seal the lid and set to high pressure, then cook for 40 minutes. Once that time is up, let the Instant Pot naturally release for 20 minutes. Then drain and proceed with the chickpeas as written in the recipe.
To cook the chickpeas on the stove, soak the chickpeas overnight, then drain and rinse. Add to a large pot and cover with water by 3 inches. Bring the water to boil, then reduce the heat to low and cook for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Check the chickpeas at this point to make sure they are tender, then proceed with the recipe.
To make your own roasted red peppers, preheat the oven to broil. Place the peppers whole, on the top rack, directly on the grate. Roast for about 20 minutes, until the top of the peppers are charred. Then turn the peppers to the other side and cook for about 10 minutes until that side has blackened. Rotate the peppers two more times until all sides are charred. Remove from the oven and place into a paper bag or a closed container to cool for 15 minutes. Peel off the skins, and then you're ready to use them in this dish.