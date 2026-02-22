We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Mediterranean diet is widely considered one of the best out there, and for good reason. Comprised of simple ingredients like olive oil, colorful vegetables, fresh herbs, hearty beans, and an array of spices and seasonings, the Mediterranean diet relies on bright, fresh-leaning staples to yield meals that taste good and are good for you. This Mediterranean chickpea skillet recipe, from developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn, is one of those wholesome meals that comes together quickly but tastes like you spent all day on it. Blistered tomatoes seared in olive oil create a saucy base for the dish, while roasted red peppers and kalamata olives build a briny combination that is a bursting with salty flavor. Chickpeas provide protein and a subtly nutty flavor profile, rounding out the skillet into something that works as both a main course or a side dish.

"A one pan recipe like this is always a win in my house," Hahn says. "I love that most of the ingredients I can keep stocked in my kitchen, and pair with fresh produce." She specifically recommends pairing this skillet with crusty bread and feta cheese, though it's just as good on its own or as a side dish with grilled chicken or salmon.