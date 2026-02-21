20 Recipes That Make The Most Of A Jar Of Sun-Dried Tomatoes
Sun-dried tomatoes are a powerful tool for injecting flavor, texture, and color into your cooking. Offering a bold, concentrated hit of sweetness, tartness, and umami, these chewy little gems are a versatile ingredient to have on hand, and since they typically come in shelf-stable, jarred form, they're a convenient pick too. Another pro of cooking with sun-dried tomatoes is their nutrient-rich nature. They contain iron, potassium, calcium, and other nutrients, so that's even more reason to keep a jarful in your pantry at all times.
If you're looking to make sun-dried tomatoes the star of your next recipe, there are countless approaches you can take. These tangy morsels can be sauteed with aromatics, blended into sauces, baked with pastry, or stuffed into meats, transforming just about any dish they touch with their unique sweet-tart taste. And, we've pulled together some mouth-watering inspiration. From creamy pastas to refreshing salads, these recipes showcase the very best of the humble sun-dried tomato, helping you put this small but mighty ingredient to good use.
1. Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta
If a green pesto is your go-to pasta pairing, consider switching things up with this vibrant sun-dried tomato version, which offers a sweeter, tangier flavor than its herb-forward cousin. This recipe is wonderfully straightforward. The tomatoes get blitzed up with the other ingredients in a food processor and tossed with the cooked pasta to serve. There's the richness of Parmesan, brightness of lemon juice, and aromatic notes of garlic, while fresh basil brings the classic Italian vibes. We highly recommend scattering some extra sun-dried tomatoes over each bowlful before serving.
Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Pasta
2. Sun-Dried Tomato And Spinach Ravioli
This elegant dish boasts an impressive contrast of colors, with its gloriously green, spinach-infused pasta and creamy red filling. Sun-dried tomatoes are responsible for those gorgeous pops of red, of course, and these pair beautifully with the rich ricotta cheese, briny capers, and fragrant basil. To load each bite with even more deliciousness, the ravioli tender parcels are tossed with a fragrant sage butter to serve. The finished pasta would be great served alongside grilled chicken or salmon, or roasted veggies like broccoli, asparagus, or bell peppers.
3. Cozy Vegan Gnocchi With Sundried Tomato Pesto
Tender, pillowy gnocchi makes an exceptional base for smothering with sun-dried tomato pesto, and this hearty duo tastes best when made from scratch. The gnocchi requires just three ingredients — potatoes, all-purpose flour, and salt, which come together into a smooth dough, ready for shaping into bite-sized pieces. For the pesto, you'll blitz up the tomatoes with the usual suspects like pine nuts, garlic, and basil, while fennel adds a hint of anise-like sweetness. The resulting dish is completely vegan-friendly and packed with fresh, tangy flavor.
4. Spinach And Sun-Dried Tomato Puffs
Wholesome yet indulgent, these golden, flaky pastry puffs are stuffed with a moreish blend of creamy goat cheese, earthy spinach, and aromatic garlic, all enhanced with the sweet-tart brightness of sun-dried tomatoes. To make them, you'll drape squares of store-bought puff pastry into muffin tin holes, spoon in the filling, and fold the pastry over the top. Once brushed with egg and baked, they'll puff up beautifully, yielding a batch of elegant appetizers that would have anyone convinced you picked them up from the bakery.
5. Savory Sun-Dried Tomato And Feta Muffins
Sun-dried tomatoes are amazing for packing savory depth into homemade muffins. Here, we pair them with crumbly feta cheese to build a bold flavor profile that perfectly blends richness and tanginess. Greek yogurt keeps the batter moist, lemon juice cuts through the creaminess of the cheese, and black olives bring their briny bite. Baked until fluffy and golden, these wholesome muffins are ideal for snacking, but make an equally delicious breakfast or appetizer.
6. Marry Me Gnocchi With Pancetta
This creamy gnocchi with pancetta is a must-try. It only takes 25 minutes to whip up, but it's guaranteed to impress. Made with cream, sun-dried tomato pesto, and Parmesan, the luscious sauce certainly delivers on the comfort factor, while the crispy diced meat gives it a delicious savory boost. You'll add the chopped sun-dried tomatoes towards the end of cooking, along with a good squeeze of lemon juice for a final dose of vibrance.
Recipe: Marry Me Gnocchi With Pancetta
7. Creamy Crockpot Chicken With Sun-Dried Tomatoes And Asparagus
There's so much to love about a slow-cooker dinner, and this recipe really makes the most of the slow-simmering technique. A well-rounded medley of creamy, tangy, and aromatic ingredients comes together to infuse tender chicken breasts and asparagus. Letting everything meld in the pot for several hours is the key to unlocking the richest flavors. Here, the sun-dried tomatoes do an incredible job of cutting through the heaviness of ingredients like cream and Parmesan, and bring plenty of color too.
Recipe: Creamy Crockpot Chicken With Sun-Dried Tomatoes And Asparagus
8. Marry Me Chicken Soup
It doesn't get much cozier than a bowlful of creamy soup, and this one is filling enough to serve as a standalone meal. It features succulent shredded chicken, hearty pasta shells, and vibrant spinach, all simmered in a rich, sun-dried tomato, chile, and herb-infused broth. The tomatoes lighten things up a little with their subtle acidity, add color to the soup, and complement the other savory elements brilliantly. Top each bowl with crispy bacon and fresh basil, and you've got a restaurant-worthy lunch, dinner, or appetizer.
Recipe: Marry Me Chicken Soup
9. Tomato Pesto Scones
When it comes to scones, sweet, fruity versions often steal the limelight, but these savory delights are sure to win you over. The sun-dried tomatoes are chopped and mixed into the dough, along with pine nuts, Parmesan, and fresh basil, which inject heaps of Mediterranean-inspired flavor. As you bite into each wedge, you'll be met with pops of chewy, sweet-tart deliciousness that contrast well with the tender crumb and crunchy nuts. Try serving these up with your favorite creamy soup or fresh salad to create a wholesome, complete meal.
Recipe: Tomato Pesto Scones
10. Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breast
Mild and succulent chicken breasts are an ideal canvas for stuffing with savory goodies, and what better way to pack them with bright, tangy flavor than with sun-dried tomatoes? For the ultimate sweet, salty, and sharp balance, we combine the chopped tomatoes with cream cheese, mozzarella, and Parmesan, and tuck this mixture inside the chicken with fresh spinach leaves for a Mediterranean-inspired finish. Whether you're in the mood for creamy mash, leafy greens, or fluffy rice, the pairing options are endless for this air-fried dish.
Recipe: Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breast
11. Marry Me Italian Sausage And Orzo Soup
Made in one pot and loaded with flavorful, crowd-pleasing ingredients, this satisfying sausage and orzo soup ticks all of the boxes. We throw in sun-dried tomatoes after sauteing the aromatics to build an umami-rich base for the creamy broth. There's plenty of bright, herbaceous flavor too, thanks to oregano, basil, and parsley, while heavy cream and Parmesan create that all-important rich, silky consistency. Serve it up with a hunk of crusty bread for the ultimate comforting feast.
12. Tender Tomato Hearts (A Valentine's Day Appetizer)
There's no questioning the visual appeal of these charming tomato hearts, but they also taste pretty spectacular. This recipe calls for sun-dried tomato pesto, which can easily be whipped up by blitzing the tomatoes with basil, Parmesan, pine nuts, garlic, and olive oil. Once the vibrant sauce is prepped, you'll spread this onto heart-shaped pieces of puff pastry, before topping everything with garlicky grape tomatoes and a generous helping of shredded Asiago cheese. Then, the pastries are ready for baking to tender-crisp perfection.
13. Mediterranean Orzo
Ready in just 15 minutes, this colorful orzo dish makes for a nutrient-rich side dish or light lunch. Tender orzo is tossed with sweet roasted red peppers, chewy sun-dried tomatoes, and fresh kale, while crumbled feta and a generous drizzle of olive oil amp up the richness. Despite its low-effort prep method, this dish is big on flavor, and a great one to make ahead if you've got a gathering coming up.
Recipe: Mediterranean Orzo
14. Italian-Style White Bean And Tomato Skillet
This one-pot wonder is bursting with wholesome ingredients, and it simply wouldn't be the same without the chewy tartness of sun-dried tomatoes. They fit in seamlessly alongside the fire-roasted tomatoes and sweet roasted red peppers, and complement the other Italian-inspired ingredients like basil, oregano, Parmesan, and balsamic vinegar beautifully. To boost the protein content, we incorporate cannellini beans, keeping things meat-free yet exceptionally hearty. And, a scattering of chopped baby spinach offers a striking color contrast.
15. Parma Ham-Wrapped Monkfish
Craft a show-stopping dish for your next dinner party or date night by piling sun-dried tomatoes atop meaty monkfish fillets. To enhance their natural brightness, we mix the chopped tomatoes with lemon zest, garlic, and black pepper, then spoon the mixture right onto the fish, before topping things off with fragrant basil leaves. Then you'll wrap the fish in delicate, salty slices of Parma ham to balance the tang. The ham crisps up as the fish bakes, while the fish and toppings become wonderfully tender — it's an irresistible textural contrast.
Recipe: Parma Ham-Wrapped Monkfish
16. Chicken Pesto Panini
Liven up lunchtime with this Italian-style chicken pesto panini. Juicy, herby chicken breasts are layered with creamy mozzarella, fresh spinach, and vibrant sun-dried tomatoes between slices of crusty, pesto-slathered sourdough. This sandwich is fried in a hot grill pan until the cheese is melty and the bread is golden. It delivers the perfect balance of richness and freshness, all while being quick to assemble and oozing with gourmet appeal. We reckon it would go down a treat dunked into a steaming bowlful of tomato soup.
Recipe: Chicken Pesto Panini
17. 3-Ingredient Tomato Tart
Requiring just three ingredients, this fuss-free dish really allows the robust flavors of sun-dried tomatoes to shine. To craft this simple, flaky tart, we pile the tomatoes atop a large square of puff pastry with a quick brush of olive oil, then pop everything in the oven to puff up. The buttery, crisp pastry serves as an incredible accompaniment to the chewy, sweet, and sharp tomatoes. The final sprinkle of fresh chopped parsley is a fantastic way to add extra color and freshness.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Tomato Tart
18. 5-Ingredient Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Sun-dried tomatoes are the perfect option for transforming a classic grilled cheese into something a little more elegant. Try sandwiching them between thick-cut slices of Italian bread with herby pesto and mild mozzarella for a simple yet decadent bite. You'll get that glorious melty middle and crispy exterior once generously buttered and pan-fried until golden. This easy recipe is ready to enjoy in just 15 minutes and offers all the comfort of a classic grilled cheese, with a punchier flavor and arguably more sophisticated feel.
19. Creamy Sundried Tomato Pasta
When you're short on time but craving something rich and comforting, this creamy pasta is guaranteed to deliver. With a base of al dente rotini, it features juicy Roma tomatoes, briny kalamata olives, and creamy mozzarella pearls — a colorful, Mediterranean-inspired mix. The silky sauce, made with cream, chicken broth, and Parmesan, coats everything in a mouth-watering layer of richness, while sun-dried tomatoes bring their concentrated sweetness and depth. It's a satisfying, 20-minute dish that's equally perfect for busy weeknights or Saturday night feasting.
Recipe: Creamy Sundried Tomato Pasta
20. Classic Creamy Tuscan Chicken
This creamy Tuscan chicken comes together in 30 minutes in a single pan, despite tasting like you spent hours crafting it. There's golden, pan-seared chicken breasts, earthy sliced mushrooms, and aromatic shallots, all simmered in a luxurious sauce of chicken stock, heavy cream, and grated Parmesan. And, we can't forget the stars of the show. Flavor-packed, thinly sun-dried tomatoes infuse the sauce with their natural savory depth, while adding extra bite and enhancing the freshness of the basil and spinach. The resulting hearty medley is incredible served over pasta.
Recipe: Classic Creamy Tuscan Chicken
