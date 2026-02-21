20 Recipes That Make The Most Of A Jar Of Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Sun-dried tomatoes are a powerful tool for injecting flavor, texture, and color into your cooking. Offering a bold, concentrated hit of sweetness, tartness, and umami, these chewy little gems are a versatile ingredient to have on hand, and since they typically come in shelf-stable, jarred form, they're a convenient pick too. Another pro of cooking with sun-dried tomatoes is their nutrient-rich nature. They contain iron, potassium, calcium, and other nutrients, so that's even more reason to keep a jarful in your pantry at all times.

If you're looking to make sun-dried tomatoes the star of your next recipe, there are countless approaches you can take. These tangy morsels can be sauteed with aromatics, blended into sauces, baked with pastry, or stuffed into meats, transforming just about any dish they touch with their unique sweet-tart taste. And, we've pulled together some mouth-watering inspiration. From creamy pastas to refreshing salads, these recipes showcase the very best of the humble sun-dried tomato, helping you put this small but mighty ingredient to good use.