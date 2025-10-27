Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the past few years, you'll likely be aware of the TikTok sensation that is "marry me chicken." This dish was so popular in 2022 that it was America's top Google recipe search, and its popularity doesn't seem to be wavering, with the original recipe inspiring a wealth of delicious, creamy-brothed, sundried tomato-spiked dishes around the world.

This marry me chicken soup recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is one of those dishes. Relying on all the key ingredients from the original dish — the chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, cream, Parmesan, chicken stock, and spinach — this recipe transforms marry me chicken into a wonderfully rich and comforting soup that will likely have you proposing to anyone who cooks it for you. Ready in just over 30 minutes, this recipe takes a simple warming bowl of soup to the next level, and it can be enjoyed all year round. The hearty pasta shells turn this soup into an all-in-one dish, but it can be supplemented with some fresh, crusty bread, perfect for soaking up the delicious broth. Read on to find out how to make this super satisfying marry me chicken soup recipe.