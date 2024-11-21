Are Marry Me Chicken And Engagement Chicken The Same Thing?

When someone gets down on one knee to propose marriage, it's certainly out of love. But it might also have to do with the chicken dinner the other special someone cooked — could a recipe actually launch a thousand marriage proposals and subsequent engagements? It would have to be a whole lot of chickeny deliciousness for a person to declare undying love for life. Two chicken recipes, though, have garnered media attention because a few celebrities seemed to have tied the knot after cooking them at home. When the recipes for Marry Me Chicken and Engagement Chicken were published, they became viral sensations, and the passion for them hasn't subsided.

We definitely love a classic roast chicken and a one-skillet creamy chicken dish, both of which could be considered "kissing cousins" of Marry Me Chicken and Engagement Chicken. Each recipe is comforting and a bit luxurious — even though they're quite simple to make — and despite their similar names and similar marital outcomes, they're not the same thing and are vastly different from the other.