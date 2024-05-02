Change Up Marry-Me Chicken With Your Favorite Cut Of Steak

Tuscan chicken, sometimes known as marry-me chicken, is a juicy dish brimming with flavor. Similar recipes have been rumored to inspire engagements, and this creamy creation has undoubtedly caused sparks to fly. But what if you're trying to woo a special someone who is less fond of poultry? In that case, swapping chicken with steak may be your best bet.

If marry-me chicken has engineered countless walks down the aisle, then we promise (not really) that marry-me steak will result in a wedding plus a luxury honeymoon to follow. Tender bits of steak were always meant to be doused in luscious, lemon-tinged sauces. Whether it's mushroom sauce or creamy garlicky steak fettuccine, a velvety sauce is like an extra diamond on an engagement ring — not wholly necessary, yet never failing to impress.

We've already taken our own spin on the classic dish by creating baconified marry-me chicken that has an extra savory touch from the pork. Steak brings a meatier flavor to this version, and you can follow all the same steps you would with chicken breast. Sear your steak until it's cooked how you like it, then set it aside. Add butter to the same pan, followed by some minced garlic. Once the garlic has softened, deglaze with chicken broth, white wine, and some heavy cream. Flavor the sauce with rosemary and thyme and add the steak back in along with sun-dried tomatoes, and let the sauce thicken before topping off with basil and parmesan.