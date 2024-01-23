The Best Cut Of Steak For Topping Off Pasta

Steak and pasta are two of the most hearty, satisfying dinners you can make, so why not combine the two? While ground beef or salted pork may be the meats more associated with pasta — like in popular dishes such as Bolognese and amatriciana — steak can make a fantastic upgrade to plenty of existing recipes. Whether it's a creamy mushroom sauce or a tangy puttanesca, the meaty, rich flavor of steak is versatile enough to serve as a protein topping that makes your pasta a little more filling and special. You just have to make sure you use the right cut, because not every steak is going to compliment your pasta experience without feeling out of place. If you want to do pasta and steak right, we are going to recommend ribeye.

Why ribeye? Well, it's mostly for the same reasons it's such a popular cut for any steak preparation: Texture and flavor. The one thing you don't want with a steak pasta is tough, chewy hunks of steak that don't meld into the dish, you want something you can eat just as easily as the tender pasta around it. Ribeye is among the softest cuts of steak, with great marbling, and it will give way to chewing just as easily as pasta. That same marbling also contributes a great, rich flavor, which will stand up to the strong taste of hearty or acidic pasta sauces.