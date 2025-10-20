Our Cast Iron Pizza Grilled Cheese Is Crisp, Melty, And Decadent

If you ask most Americans what their favorite childhood comfort food is, they'll likely answer "pizza" or "grilled cheese." But what if you could combine both into one dish? My friends, you'd be looking at sandwich heaven. For a gooey grilled cheese sandwich that tastes just like pepperoni pizza, look no further than our elevated cast iron pizza grilled cheese recipe. You can easily make this sandwich at home in the comfort of your kitchen, and it makes for a great lunch or dinner alongside soup or salad.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the key to a good, stretchy pizza grilled cheese is using fresh and not shredded or block mozzarella, and using a cast iron pan for the perfect sear and depth of flavor. But even if you don't have one, we still have instructions on how to make it just right at home.

With that illustrious cheese pull and the flavor of marinara sauce, fresh basil, and peppery pepperoni, this pizza grilled cheese is the stuff of legends. Paired with a bowl of homemade tomato sauce and your favorite movie or game night, this recipe is sure to be a home run.