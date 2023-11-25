Sun-Dried Tomato And Spinach Ravioli Recipe

Making ravioli is one of those culinary activities that seems intimidating. After a gentle learning curve, however, you'll find that ravioli can be pretty simple to make at home. You can always buy fresh or frozen ravioli at the market, but making a homemade batch lends a freshness and sense of satisfaction that the boxed versions lack. An additional advantage is that you can be more creative with your dough and filling flavors when you make it from scratch.

This sun-dried tomato and spinach ravioli recipe from recipe developer Michelle Bottalico is a good example of the potential for creativity. When the spinach is added to the dough itself, it colors it a vivid green, as well as making it more nutritious. Sun-dried tomatoes mixed with ricotta, capers, and basil make for an easy filling that also adds a bright red pop of color once the ravioli are cut open. The result is a delicate dough and a filling with a strong Mediterranean flavor, all of which is made even better with a rich and fragrant butter sage sauce.

The recipe takes you step by step through the process of making egg pasta dough, rolling it out using a pasta machine, and filling, sealing, and cutting out the ravioli. Extra tips at the end discuss flour choices and alternative tools you can use instead of a pasta machine. Read on to discover how to make these delicious ravioli for your next special Italian meal.