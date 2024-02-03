Tender Tomato Hearts (A Valentine's Day Appetizer) Recipe

With the most romantic holiday just around the corner, you may be looking for a few special Valentine's Day recipes for a gathering or a cozy dinner for two. These romantic tomato heart tartlets created by recipe developer Michelle Bottalico are a perfect Valentine's Day appetizer. Puff pastry hors d'oeuvres, whether shaped into pinwheels, puffs, square tartlets, or rolls always seem elegant. They can be filled with a variety of delicious ingredients and aren't as complicated as they appear if you use pre-made pastry.

Bottalico tailors the tarts to the occasion by cutting the pastry into heart shapes and filling them with a rosy topping. These pretty tarts feature sun-dried tomato pesto and sliced grape tomatoes, both of which contribute a vibrant red color, while Asiago cheese, garlic, and fresh basil all combine for a well-balanced medley of flavors. With tender tomatoes, crispy puff pastry, and melted cheese, these tarts are as delicious as they are attractive.

It does require a few steps to form these heart-shaped tarts but none of the steps is particularly difficult. The entire process is a labor of love that makes these tarts so perfect for a special occasion. Whether you'll be serving these with V-Day cocktails at a party or as a starter for a romantic meal, know that you can do most of the preparation ahead of time, leaving you free to enjoy your company.