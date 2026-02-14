10 Creative Ways To Repurpose La Fermière Yogurt Cups
Some food brands have the complete customer experience on lock, offering not only a delicious product, but also a package to be savored. French brand La Fermière has been one of these since 1952, packing creamy, all-natural yogurt in cute, colorful, glass or terracotta containers you want to reuse — and we have ideas for ways to do so.
Whether you repurpose clean La Fermière cups for mini baking projects, spruce up your home with DIY decor, or sip morning coffee out of one of the terracotta containers, the reusable pots encourage creative upcycling at home. You don't need to be crafty to reuse La Fermière's cute vessels; with a little imagination, and a solid appetite for quality yogurt, you're well-equipped to steer empty cups toward second and third acts.
Serve snacks in cute containers
Not only are these pretty containers ones you can hold onto for organizational purposes, you can use them to brighten up lunches and snacks you serve to friends and family. Fill the empty jars with veggie sticks, chia pudding, fruit, or crackers for afternoon treats, or enjoy soup in a pre-portioned container. The jars are easy to toss into the dishwasher when finished and can make daily routines feel special.
Make parfaits even prettier
La Fermière's glass jars are ideal for serving carefully layered parfaits to guests. You can also use the colorful pots to prepare strawberry overnight oats to be carted to the office in the morning. These jars are perfect sizes for on-the-go morning bites and after-dinner treats. Look for reusable lids on storefronts such as Etsy or Amazon to keep contents in place, or purchase branded tops directly from La Fermière.
Add light to your home
Transform La Fermière pots into adorable candle holders for your next dinner party. Simply drop in store-bought tea lights for an easy ambiance upgrade. More ambitious hosts can make unscented candles with melted wax and a wick. Include a few drops of your favorite essential oil if you want to fill rooms with a specific aroma.
Store dried ingredients aesthetically
Display spices, pastas, and dried beans proudly on the counter and in full view. Once placed inside clean, dry La Fermière containers, you don't need to hide this pretty storage solution in any dark cupboard. Use small spoons to sprinkle contents into recipes, or add the perfect finishing touch to plates meant for dinner guests.
Perfect your favorite recipes
Whether you've been mastering a special salad dressing or have been practicing our easy French onion soup recipe, La Fermière's cups are the perfect size to help build confidence in developing kitchen skills. The cups can tolerate temperatures ranging anywhere from 0 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can cook and store various culinary creations.
Prepare portioned desserts to serve
Instead of worrying about serving platters or perfectly measuring out slices of cake, La Fermière's jars offer a convenient choice to present individual desserts to dinner party guests. Use the jars to make mug cakes or mini versions of your favorite pie recipes. The ceramic ramekins are also ideal for soufflé.
Grow the garden you've dreamed of
If you've been waiting for the right time to start an indoor herb garden, empty La Fermière jars are ready to facilitate. La Fermière means "The Lady Farmer" in French, so you embrace the spirit of the brand in more ways than one after filling pots with soil and seeds. Before filling vessels, add rocks to the bottom of each jar to assist with drainage.
Master latte art
Not only are La Fermière cups adorable options to serve glasses of sweet tea or homemade cocktails, the small containers are also ideal to help you practice latte art designs. After honing your at-home skills, your morning runs to the neighborhood coffee shop may become less frequent, and your dinner party guests should marvel at your talent.
Gussy up home decor
Bright blooms always spruce up a room, and La Fermière's colorful jars are the perfect containers for short stems. Create an elegant centerpiece for your dining table by grouping several glass cups together on a serving platter, or distribute standalone vases throughout your house. Your friends should marvel at your tasteful thriftiness, and you may be encouraged to bring seasonal florals and greenery into the kitchen on the regular.
Pack treats for the park
La Fermière's jars aren't just for home use. The small containers are ideal for transporting candies, dried fruit, cubes of cheese, and roasted nuts, especially if you plan to make a charcuterie board in the park. If you'd rather not purchase lids, keep homemade pumpkin spice trail mix inside by covering openings with sheets of parchment paper and sealing the makeshift lids with rubber bands.