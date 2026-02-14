Some food brands have the complete customer experience on lock, offering not only a delicious product, but also a package to be savored. French brand La Fermière has been one of these since 1952, packing creamy, all-natural yogurt in cute, colorful, glass or terracotta containers you want to reuse — and we have ideas for ways to do so.

Whether you repurpose clean La Fermière cups for mini baking projects, spruce up your home with DIY decor, or sip morning coffee out of one of the terracotta containers, the reusable pots encourage creative upcycling at home. You don't need to be crafty to reuse La Fermière's cute vessels; with a little imagination, and a solid appetite for quality yogurt, you're well-equipped to steer empty cups toward second and third acts.