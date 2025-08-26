15 Tips For Starting Your Very Own Indoor Herb Garden

There are many mental and physical health benefits of gardening, both indoors and out, including decreasing stress and increasing the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables. Plus, nothing is more satisfying than the feeling of eating produce that you grew yourself. Plus, you can garden indoors regardless of the size of your living space.

Growing your own herbs gives you the power to control at least some of what you consume, because you know where the plants come from, how they are fertilized, and how fresh they are. And if you end up with an abundance of them, you can freeze or dry them for use at a later time. Health benefits aside, an indoor herb garden can be a thing of beauty, whether it's a living wall of green or a simple nod to the outdoors. In order to get some insight and tips for planting an indoor herb garden, we spoke to Sam Tall, the second-generation owner of City Farmers Nursery in San Diego.