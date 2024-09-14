The Absolute Best Cinnamon To Buy At The Grocery Store To Avoid Lead

In 2023, Consumer Reports found traces of lead in dark chocolate from such popular brands as Trader Joe's, Lindt, Hershey's, Dove, and more. Now, the nonprofit product testing organization has just released new troubling findings that affect another grocery staple: There might be lead in your cinnamon. But, some brands are better options than others for steering clear of contaminants.

According to the findings published by Consumer Reports on Thursday, the safest grocery store cinnamon brand for avoiding lead is Whole Foods Market, specifically 365 Whole Foods Market Ground Cinnamon and 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Ground Cinnamon, which exhibited nearly zero traces of lead contamination (0.02 parts per million). Scientists determined this by testing 36 different ground cinnamon spice brands (including blends that include cinnamon like garam masala) purchased from 17 grocery stores across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and online.

If you don't happen to live near a Whole Foods Market, there's no need to swear off ground cinnamon or switch to cinnamon sticks forever. Per the report, the cinnamon brands that demonstrated the next-lowest levels of lead were Loisa Organic Cinnamon, Morton & Bassett San Francisco Organic Ground Cinnamon, Sadaf Cinnamon Powder, and Sadaf Seven Spice blend. These findings are especially timely with fall on the way and seasonal foodies turning to cinnamon as a staple autumnal flavor. The test was prompted by a mass outbreak of lead poisoning last fall discovered to be tied to cinnamon applesauce pouches. It impacted more than 500 children.