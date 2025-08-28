9 Store-Bought Foods That Come In Jars You'll Want To Reuse

Trash is a huge global issue. In the United States, in particular, each person contributes almost 5 pounds of waste every single day — whether that's food, grass clippings, or bottles. You've likely heard of the reduce, reuse, recycle term, which is meant to be considered in that order. After reducing your consumption, it's beneficial to find ways to reuse things, rather than immediately sending them to recycling.

In this case, we have some wonderful store-bought jars that you'll want to reuse. These come in an array of shapes, sizes, and even colors, which allows you can find fresh uses based on your aesthetic and preferences. You likely have at least one or two of these jars already in your fridge or pantry. Rather than recycling them, try reusing them throughout your home and kitchen to extend their life. We selected some popular jars to pick from — in a range of designs and materials — and will discuss plenty of ways that you can incorporate them throughout the kitchen, but you can find uses in other areas of the home, too.