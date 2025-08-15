9 Tips For Shopping In The Bulk Food Section

If you're trying to cut down on how much plastic you bring into your house, you probably don't want to package the stuff you get in the bulk bin section in plastic bags. At the same time, though, you likely don't want to pay more for the food you're buying in the bulk section just because you're using your own bags that happen to weigh more than the standard plastic ones. That's why it's important to make sure that you weigh your containers before filling them with food. This way, you won't have to pay for the weight of the bag, and you'll be able to avoid using plastic packaging. This step is even more important to consider when you're using jars, which can be quite heavy.

Generally, you'll want to ask an employee at the store how you can go about weighing your containers. Sometimes, you might be able to put a sticker on the container that shows the accurate pricing for the food you're getting, or a staff member will be able to assist you as you weigh your containers. Yes, this is an extra step you have to think about when you're grocery shopping at the bulk store, but it's worth it when you consider the amount of money you'll save (and all that plastic that you can avoid using).