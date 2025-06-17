Don't Throw Out Your Glass Food Jars - Use Them To Store These Leftovers Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Preventing food waste and finding creative ways to upcycle kitchenware are great practices to keep your home running smoothly. It also allows you to save money at the grocery store and prevent unnecessary spending on items like food storage containers. Rather than getting rid of old glass food jars, you can easily turn them into accessible food storage containers. These jars are especially good for soups and broths, particularly if you like to make your own at home. In fact, there are so many different ways to reuse common glass food jars that you might be missing out on if you simply throw them away.

There are plenty of different store-bought foods that are packaged in glass jars. Between pickles, pasta sauces, and more, there are different sizes that can accommodate different portions of liquid leftovers. Make sure you don't throw out these jars once you've finished using the food in them! Instead, wash and set them aside for later use. Lidded glass jars are more ideal for storing soups and broth than most tupperware containers because they provide a more reliable seal. This is also the case if you're thinking of simply covering up your bowl or pot with plastic wrap before placing it in the fridge. Take one of your clean glass jars and repurpose it to prevent spills and to keep your broths organized and properly stored in your refrigerator.