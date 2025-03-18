Why Oui Yogurt Comes In Glass Pots (And What To Do With Them After Snack Time)

If you've been saying "oui" to eating more yogurt, then you can be confident in making a choice that's both healthy and delicious. With so many different types of yogurt to choose from, you can take your pick between the style, whether or not you want a high-protein yogurt, and so much more. When you want to get a little fancy with your snack time, reach for Oui by Yoplait French-style yogurt, which comes in an eye-catching glass pot. As tasty as these yogurts are, you might be wondering what the deal is with the glass containers. Per the Oui by Yoplait website, "Our glass pot... protects the integrity of the yogurt's texture during the production and shipping process ... " Simply put, the container secures the yogurt to ensure you get the best looking, tasting, and feeling product when you grab it off the shelf.

With that said, there's still the question of what to do with the glass pots once you've finished enjoying your yogurt. Luckily, in addition to the many popular flavors of Oui yogurt, there are a variety of fun ways to repurpose your used glass pots. Whether you want to keep your kitchen in order or are looking to create a small trinket, these glass containers are the gift that keeps on giving.