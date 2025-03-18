Why Oui Yogurt Comes In Glass Pots (And What To Do With Them After Snack Time)
If you've been saying "oui" to eating more yogurt, then you can be confident in making a choice that's both healthy and delicious. With so many different types of yogurt to choose from, you can take your pick between the style, whether or not you want a high-protein yogurt, and so much more. When you want to get a little fancy with your snack time, reach for Oui by Yoplait French-style yogurt, which comes in an eye-catching glass pot. As tasty as these yogurts are, you might be wondering what the deal is with the glass containers. Per the Oui by Yoplait website, "Our glass pot... protects the integrity of the yogurt's texture during the production and shipping process ... " Simply put, the container secures the yogurt to ensure you get the best looking, tasting, and feeling product when you grab it off the shelf.
With that said, there's still the question of what to do with the glass pots once you've finished enjoying your yogurt. Luckily, in addition to the many popular flavors of Oui yogurt, there are a variety of fun ways to repurpose your used glass pots. Whether you want to keep your kitchen in order or are looking to create a small trinket, these glass containers are the gift that keeps on giving.
How to repurpose Oui yogurt pots
To David Chang's point about never buying food storage containers, there are plenty of ways to turn your emptied Oui yogurt pots into a vessel for storing smaller kitchen goods such as homemade seasoning blends and more. As long as you thoroughly rinse the jars and dry them well, they will be ideal to reuse as food storage containers either with cling wrap secured in place by a rubber band or with a piece of tin foil. You can even grab a pack of Oui Yogurt Jar Lids (available on Amazon) made from silicone that you can easily rinse and reuse over and over again.
As far as crafts go, the Oui by Yoplait website has an entire page dedicated to different DIY projects you can create with your yogurt jars. If you choose to reuse your glass jars as plant pots, for example, consider growing your own kitchen countertop herbs to keep on hand when you want to add a fresh dash of flavor to your cooking. You can even mix your own salt or sugar scrubs to give away as gifts or use the jars as holders for tea lights. Whatever way you want to reuse these fancy-looking yogurt containers, it will be exponentially useful and fun.