The Best Flavor To Reach For When Buying Oui By Yoplait French-Style Yogurt

Oui by Yoplait, a French-style yogurt perhaps best known for its cute little glass pots, comes in a wide variety of flavors. There are whole and alternative milk flavors, as well as blended and layered options within each type. While you could be forgiven for wanting to try them all on your own (if only to amass a collection of the tiny pots), we tested and ranked 18 flavors and found a clear winner: strawberry. We did enjoy other Oui flavors, but strawberry came in first thanks to its taste and texture. It features a thick layer of fruit on the bottom — and we appreciate that the fruit actually tastes like real strawberry.

Black cherry came in as a close runner-up, thanks to a rich, deep fruit flavor profile that almost rivaled the strawberry. In fact, overall, we found that the fruit-on-the-bottom varieties consistently outshine the blended options, offering a more authentic taste experience. The berry flavors, in particular, stood out, with most delivering a natural, 'real fruit' taste rather than the artificial sweetness that some yogurts can have. However, the strawberry flavor ultimately took the top spot. Its lightly flavored yogurt combined with the generous strawberry fruit layer on the bottom created a perfect balance that was both refreshing and satisfying. This is the flavor we wholeheartedly recommend for both new and seasoned Oui enthusiasts.