The Best Flavor To Reach For When Buying Oui By Yoplait French-Style Yogurt
Oui by Yoplait, a French-style yogurt perhaps best known for its cute little glass pots, comes in a wide variety of flavors. There are whole and alternative milk flavors, as well as blended and layered options within each type. While you could be forgiven for wanting to try them all on your own (if only to amass a collection of the tiny pots), we tested and ranked 18 flavors and found a clear winner: strawberry. We did enjoy other Oui flavors, but strawberry came in first thanks to its taste and texture. It features a thick layer of fruit on the bottom — and we appreciate that the fruit actually tastes like real strawberry.
Black cherry came in as a close runner-up, thanks to a rich, deep fruit flavor profile that almost rivaled the strawberry. In fact, overall, we found that the fruit-on-the-bottom varieties consistently outshine the blended options, offering a more authentic taste experience. The berry flavors, in particular, stood out, with most delivering a natural, 'real fruit' taste rather than the artificial sweetness that some yogurts can have. However, the strawberry flavor ultimately took the top spot. Its lightly flavored yogurt combined with the generous strawberry fruit layer on the bottom created a perfect balance that was both refreshing and satisfying. This is the flavor we wholeheartedly recommend for both new and seasoned Oui enthusiasts.
What makes Oui by Yoplait different
Oui by Yoplait is a French-style yogurt, which differs from other types of yogurt, especially the popular Greek variety. Unlike Greek yogurt, which is strained in large quantities to achieve its thick texture and often has a distinct sourness, French yogurt is made in small batches in the individual glass pots where it sets slowly in the container itself. This unique process gives it a rich, creamy consistency that's less tart and more indulgent. While Greek yogurt is known for its tangy flavor — because of its higher protein content and the straining process — French yogurt is celebrated for its smooth, velvety texture and mild, natural taste.
Yoplait uses the French technique to craft each pot of yogurt. This process results in Oui's signature consistency: silky and decadent, unlike some of the more gelatinous textures found in many mass-produced yogurts. The product features a simple ingredients list, free of artificial flavors and colors. Made with whole milk and sugar, Oui's nutritional content will vary from other low-fat or sugar-free options, so it's important to always read the label when buying yogurt to ensure the ingredients and nutrition meet your needs. Additionally, Yoplait offers dairy-free flavors of Oui, so even those who are lactose intolerant can enjoy a French-inspired treat.