18 Oui By Yoplait French-Style Yogurt Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Oui by Yoplait is a French-style of yogurt. Some of the flavors are blended, while others have fruit at the bottom with yogurt on top. These yogurts feel a little different from typical Yoplait yogurts because Oui uses little glass pots to hold the various flavors. These glass jars are so cute; in fact, you can find toppers on the Oui site for the jars to keep them around and reuse the jars around your home. There's even a whole section of the Oui website focused on creating crafts using these little jars. There's just something special about enjoying yogurt from glass jars; it feels just a little more special.

There is quite a variety of Oui yogurt flavors on most grocery store shelves, so to help you select the best of the bunch, I've tried as many as I could get my hands on. Though some flavors are dairy-free, the vast majority of the flavors are made using whole milk. Among the bunch, there were ones I loved, as well as choices I won't be purchasing again.