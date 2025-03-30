Those of us who bake frequently tear through bags of flour and sugar, guzzle through vanilla extract, and plow through cinnamon and baking soda. That Costco membership is worth it for the 10-pound bag of flour alone. But not everybody's forte is baking, and we tend to simmer through our ingredients at a snail's pace. Perhaps that bag of sugar has been sitting in your pantry since you moved in, or maybe you don't even know where the almond extract is because it's slowly made its way to the back of your spice cabinet over the years. For those individuals, it can be difficult to tell if a baking ingredient is really expired, or if it's just simply old. Yes, there is a handy-dandy expiration date, but we know those aren't exact. That's why I've put together 13 baking ingredients you can use past their expiration date, so you can get back into baking.

Just because an item has made the list doesn't mean it's safe to consume. If something is past its expiration, or close to it but looks or smells weird, that's a red flag. You'll still want to use your intuition to be sure you're using a safe product because expiration greatly depends on how it's been stored and will create quite a wide variance of acceptability. Please note that although something is safe to consume, it may have lost its luster. Perhaps it's less flavorful, or its leavening abilities are compromised. When possible, use foods within their expiration, but here are a few you can fudge so you can bake your cake and eat it, too.