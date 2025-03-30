13 Baking Ingredients You Can Use Past Their Expiration Date
Those of us who bake frequently tear through bags of flour and sugar, guzzle through vanilla extract, and plow through cinnamon and baking soda. That Costco membership is worth it for the 10-pound bag of flour alone. But not everybody's forte is baking, and we tend to simmer through our ingredients at a snail's pace. Perhaps that bag of sugar has been sitting in your pantry since you moved in, or maybe you don't even know where the almond extract is because it's slowly made its way to the back of your spice cabinet over the years. For those individuals, it can be difficult to tell if a baking ingredient is really expired, or if it's just simply old. Yes, there is a handy-dandy expiration date, but we know those aren't exact. That's why I've put together 13 baking ingredients you can use past their expiration date, so you can get back into baking.
Just because an item has made the list doesn't mean it's safe to consume. If something is past its expiration, or close to it but looks or smells weird, that's a red flag. You'll still want to use your intuition to be sure you're using a safe product because expiration greatly depends on how it's been stored and will create quite a wide variance of acceptability. Please note that although something is safe to consume, it may have lost its luster. Perhaps it's less flavorful, or its leavening abilities are compromised. When possible, use foods within their expiration, but here are a few you can fudge so you can bake your cake and eat it, too.
1. Sugar
Now, there are plenty of ingredients out there that you should not consider using past the expiration date. Flour, for instance, and nuts go rancid. Luckily, most folks can detect a rancid ingredient based on its smell. Sugar, however, is safe to eat after it expires. Generally, it's not unsafe to do unless you see some red flags. The older it is, the more it tends to absorb moisture and clump together. These clumps can be rock-hard, but bacteria growth and mold aren't a concern. This is because of sugars' osmotic powers, aka it doesn't contain water itself, but draws it out of other areas. This creates an inhospitable environment for mold to grow. If your sugar has tangled with cross-contamination and you do see any discoloring or texture that doesn't look normal, it's best to throw it out.
Store sugar in a cool, dry place. Using an airtight container will prevent cross-contamination and the absorption of moisture which will help it to last longer. Sugar clumps can become very solid, so to avoid chipping a tooth, break them up or remove them. Use a fine-grated sifter or strainer to remove any problematic clumps, but they are likely to dissolve in your batter.
2. Baking soda
Baking soda does eventually expire, but may still be good past the expiration date. The flavor isn't an issue, as that's not why we use it in our baking in the first place. Instead, its abilities as a leavening agent become compromised. This simply means that your baked goods may not rise as you'd expect with the amount of baking soda added to the mix. If you know that your baking soda is compromised because of the date, you could add a little extra, but beware of overloading that unpleasant flavor. Instead, there is a fun science experiment you can use to tell whether it's still active.
Grab a little baking soda, and splash it with vinegar. Did it bubble rapidly? If so, it's great to use. If it only fizzed a little, you may need a little extra but could use it in a pinch. If it doesn't react, there is no point in using it, it's gone. Expired baking soda, as well as rancid flour, is the reason you shouldn't bake with expired self-rising-flower unless it's passed the vinegar and smell test. The smell test? Keep in mind that baking soda absorbs the flavors around it. This is why people leave open containers of baking soda in their refrigerators, sprinkle it on their smelly carpets before vacuuming, and toss it in the laundry along with their teenage boy's clothes. And, this is why I would recommend keeping it in an air-tight container or giving it a whiff before using expired baking soda. Baking powder, although similar to baking soda, tracks similarly.
3. Baking powder
Like baking soda, baking powder's main issue with expiration is all about its ability to help your baked goods rise. And there is a wonderful test you can do to see if can rise to the challenge, similar to the vinegar test. I call this the "hot water test" and it's fairly straightforward. While baking soda rises when it comes in contact with liquid, baking powder needs a little more than that to get bubbly. Baking powder begins to rise when it is heated, so, you'll need to use hot water for your experiment. Pour boiling water into some of your baking powder and see how it reacts. Did it bubble? If so, you can still use it. If not, it's flat and no longer viable.
So, what happens to baking powder when it expires? It loses its abilities as a leavening agent. At that point, it has no other purpose and can be tossed. Luckily, baking powder often holds on to its abilities after its expiration date, so you may be in the clear to grab that container at the back of your pantry. Like any dry ingredient, store it in an air-tight container in a dry location for the best longevity.
4. Evaporated and condensed milk
While many of us are under the impression that canned goods last forever and ever, this is simply untrue. Yes, they are famous for lining the shelves of bunkers, but even doomsday preppers rotate their canned goods. Cans often have a fairly lengthy expiration, which makes them desirable to such folks, and even last past their expiration most often. It's pretty clear if a canned of food has gone bad. You can look for denting in the can, swelling, or signs of rust. But also, if you open the can and see any signs of mold or discoloration then it's best to keep your distance. This goes for cans that have yet to reach their expiration date, as well.
Condensed and evaporated milk are wonderful ingredients to keep in your pantry for cooking. And oh boy are they rich, sweet, and delicious. But how long can you store a can of milk in the pantry? In the can it can last for quite a while if not damaged, and stored in a cool dry place. Once it's opened you'll want to start your clock.
5. Molasses
Molasses is a byproduct of sugar production. It's essentially what is left after the water has evaporated from the sugar cane juice, which is why it has that intense reduction flavor. It can also be a byproduct of beet sugar, using the same process. Bakers like to use molasses for its unique flavor, which can be described as slightly bitter with a strong sweetness. It has smokey notes of caramel, burnt sugar, and maple syrup. It's extremely thick, which is why you probably shouldn't refrigerate molasses. Good luck trying to get it out of the container when it's cold.
Like most products on this list, molasses is safe to use after it has expired. However, you'll still want to look for those red flags. Always observe before scooping or pouring. Is there an off-color film on the top? Does the texture look off? Next, give it a big ol' whiff. Does it smell funny? Does it smell like anything but molasses? If so, don't risk it. If not, green flags ahead, and happy baking.
6. Vinegar
Technically, most highly acidic vinegar can last forever. Are we encouraging you to sip vinegar from an archeology site, discovered in an ancient cellar? No. But, if you aren't quite sure when you opened the bottle of vinegar, or how long you've had it before opening it, you're likely fine to consume it. Do you know how we use vinegar in cleaning? That's because it kills many types of bacteria. This helps it preserve. So, go ahead and use that expired vinegar with confidence.
But, of course, we are always looking for signs of contamination. A heavily used bottle of vinegar may have been splashed with another ingredient while the top was off, which can compromise its preservation abilities. Keep the cap screwed on tightly, and store it in a cool area. The less it's exposed to oxygen the better. Less acidic vinegars like rice or apple cider vinegar can be stored in the refrigerator to keep their preservation. White vinegar and red wine vinegar have a longer time until expiration. Any unopened vinegar can stand the test of time.
7. Honey
Did you know that honey is antibacterial? If you're trapped in the forest and have an open wound, pour some honey on it. Just be sure you have a getaway plan from hungry bears. Honey is one of those ingredients that you do not have to worry about going bad. As long as you're not dipping your spoon from your tea back into the honey jar you should be golden. Cross-contamination is going to be your biggest risk, so use an air-tight container and always remember to use a clean spoon.
So, does honey expire? Here's what you need to know. It will crystalize, and it will change texture. But as long as it's not exposed to contaminants it will not expire. Ever. In fact, archeologists uncovered honey in the tombs of Egypt and it was good enough to drizzle right onto your peanut butter toast. This is one item you never have to worry about unless you've been sloppy with exposure to other kitchen ingredients. In that case, look for warning signs like discoloration, smell, and changes in surface texture.
8. Vanilla extract
Like many canned and bottled ingredients, vanilla extract lasts a very long time if sealed. You can fudge that expiration date for sure if it hasn't been opened. However, after the seal is broken things change, but not quickly. Even opened vanilla extract can last around a decade if stored in the proper conditions. Not too hot, not too cold. Keep it in the back of your pantry in a temperature-regulated house or cellar and you are good to take your sweet time.
As vanilla extract ages, the alcohol content decreases via evaporation. When this happens, the vanilla flavor is actually intensified. This is surprising as most ingredients degrade in flavor over time. After too long the flavor will compromise, so I wouldn't go too much past five years even though it's okay to use for longer. But if you're not going through at least a bottle of vanilla every five years then you certainly aren't eating enough pancakes and baked goods, in my professional opinion.
9. Dried fruit
Hmm, is dried fruit considered a baking ingredient? I think so. Not only does it make an appearance in classics like oatmeal raisin cookies and fruit cake, but dried fruit can be blended into a paste and make for a fantastic sweetener as a sugar alternative. You can easily make your own dried fruit using a dehydrator, but it's not terribly expensive to buy dehydrated in comparison to fresh produce. An added bonus is that dried fruit lasts much longer than fresh fruit.
Depending on their storage conditions, they can last even longer than their printed expiration date. You should refrigerate your dried fruit to extend its life even more. For even longer storage, toss them in the freezer. Alternatively, choose a cool, dry place and use a sealed container. Refrain from letting your children reach their sticky little fingers into your jumbo bag of raisins which will introduce bacteria. Go with your gut, not the expiration date. However, you should learn how to tell if your dates or other dried fruits have gone bad. I would open up those dates to inspect for bugs or mold, give them a whiff, and maybe even do a little taste test before tossing them into your mixing bowl. Better to eat a tiny bite of something that's gone bad rather than a lot of it masked by other flavors.
10. Salt
When determining if your salt has spoiled or not, it's important to know what kind of salt you have in your pantry. Is it pure? Is it iodized? Pure salt doesn't expire, but iodine can deteriorate over time. Anti-caking agents also become comprised over time. Any expired salt is safe to eat if it has not been exposed to cross-contamination.
So, does anything actually happen when salt passes its best-by date? The big thing that you're going to want to look for is clumping. Clumping is not so much an issue with sugar, as a little ball of crystalized sweetness is actually a bonus as long as it doesn't chip a tooth. A clump of salt, on the other hand, can spoil your cookies, bread, or cake. Even if it's not hard enough to do damage, the flavor will be unpleasant and not well received. Sift your expired salt before using it to prevent any unwelcome surprises.
11. Unground spices
I'm a big proprietor of using fresh spices. They do expire, lose their luster, and become bland which is a 180 from their purpose. Fresh spices make a difference. However, if you are going to use expired spices, please don't use ground ones. Pre-ground spices are quicker to lose flavor than those stored whole, and then freshly ground. Yes, whole spices are a bit more work on baking day, but it will be worth it in the long run. Especially if you plan to use them after their prime.
If you're racking your brain trying to figure out what spices look like unground, you're not alone. Most of us buy them pre-ground, but here are a few examples you might be familiar with: cinnamon sticks, star anise, cardamom pods, fennel seeds, and coriander seeds. In fact, I can't think of a single spice that is formed as powder. So, if you know you're not going to use a whole jar of powdered cinnamon, spring for the sticks next time. And, consider the best ways to store spices for maximum preservation. Grab your mortar and pestle and get pulverizing!
12. Cornstarch
Gluten-free folks are constantly stocking up on starches. Really, we are desperate for any binders in our baking because rice flour just can't hold it together on its own. Even those who aren't in a battle with gluten tend to use corn starch here and there. But it's not typically a classic product that you plow through in a few months. If you're a slow bun when it comes to cornstarch, don't fret because you really can use it past its expiration date.
It's very dry which helps to preserve it. Cornstarch is stable and pure, which means it won't break down as quickly as other less stable products. However, your biggest concern is going to be pests. Pests are a surefire way to ruin pantry items, so choose an airtight container. I like to use glass because animals cannot get through it, unlike cardboard which can be chewed through. In addition, glass doesn't rust, and you can see what's inside so you don't have to open and close the container creating exposure, and it will give your pantry a nice co-op aesthetic. Keep in mind that cornstarch and cornmeal are two different products, and cornmeal does go rancid quicker. Keep your cornstarch dry and watch it last and last.
13. Cocoa
Cocoa is one of my absolute favorite baking ingredients of all time. Pure cocoa powder can be used in a savory and sweet capacity and adds richness to everything it touches. You can use it in anything from beverages to chili ... talk about versatile. In addition, cocoa powder can last quite a long time. Yes, it will lose its luster over time, but if stored properly it will remain safe longer. Now, in the impossible scenario that you aren't ripping through your bag of cocoa powder, here's what you need to know.
Cocoa needs to be stored in a cool, dry place. Hot chocolate powder and cocoa powder are not the same thing. Hot cocoa typically has sugar, milk powder, salt, and other ingredients that make it extra tasty. Cocoa is simply roasted and ground cocoa beans, and cacao is the raw version of that. Keep your cocoa in a dark, cool area, with limited moisture. Store it in a sealed container, preferably airtight. This will extend that shelf-life to the max, and of course, look for red flags of spoilage.