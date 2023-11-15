How Long You Can Store Unopened Canned Milk In The Pantry

All of these storage rules only apply until you open the can, however. Once opened, canned milk of any variety is no longer shelf-stable. This is because the seal that had previously protected the food from contamination is now broken. In order to keep this milk fresh after use, you should transfer it into a clean, dry, airtight container and place it in the refrigerator. Refrigerated canned milk will last for up to a week.

While it may be tempting to freeze your opened canned milk to preserve it for even longer, we strongly advise against going this route. Especially in the cases of evaporated and condensed milk, using this storage method will cause the water and solids in the liquid to separate. Once this happens, the texture of the milk cannot be restored, even after thawing out.

Believe it or not, you can also store opened canned milk for up to a week in the pantry so long as you transfer it to an airtight container and keep it below 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to check your milk for signs of spoilage before using it, and shake it gently to counteract separation and restore its ideal texture.