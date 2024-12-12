Does Red Wine Vinegar Ever Actually Expire?

You crack open the bottle, and a fruity waft of acidity greets you. An indulgent splash of red wine vinegar can transform even the most boring ingredients (yes, we're looking at you, red cabbage). The versatile condiment is deliciously tangy, and, most importantly, it improves with age. While younger bottles have a tarter quality, the longer they spend in barrels, the mellower they become. That's just one of the reasons why aged red wine vinegar is the secret ingredient for an elevated pasta salad. Is there a point where red wine vinegar peaks? Yes, but only in terms of quality. There's no official expiration date; once opened, it's just best enjoyed within approximately two years. Air exposure starts the clock ticking for your tastebuds.

Unopened, a bottle lasts indefinitely. Red wine vinegar is fantastically resistant to bacteria growth thanks to its high levels of acetic acid. A quick glance at the different types of vinegar is useful in understanding the condiment's make-up. Red wine variants, in particular, have a powerful 5-7% of this protective acid.

The "best before" deadline is only in place to encourage customers to use the product at its absolute tastiest. However, with that said, take heed. Red wine vinegar gradually becomes off-colored and can even accrue slime, which sinks to the bottom as a rather miserable sludge. A bottle doesn't need to expire to earn its place in the bin — rancid taste and unappealing appearance will do the trick.

