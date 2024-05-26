Aged Red Wine Vinegar Is The Secret Ingredient For An Elevated Pasta Salad

Pasta salad can be served in its classic form with ingredients like celery and carrots or made with less traditional additions such as pepperoncini and olives. In fact, there are many mix-ins to upgrade pasta salad recipes but we've got a tangy secret ingredient that you might already have in the kitchen. Many versions of pasta salad include some form of vinegar in the dressing for acidity, but there's a good case to choose aged red wine vinegar out of all the varieties.

To be fair, many brands and types of red wine vinegar are already aged to a certain extent so check the bottle in your pantry. However, some red wine vinegar is specifically aged in oak barrels for longer periods of time, which changes the intensity of its robust flavors. You might think the aged varieties have a more pungent kick, but the aging process actually mellows out its acidity for a smoother more complex effect. It's pretty much the same reasons why aged whiskeys go down smoother than younger types do. Don't get us wrong, the process will bring out the fruity flavors found in any red wine vinegar, but it won't overpower the dish.