How Acid Levels Play A Role In Determining How Long Vinegar Lasts

Now that you know how acidity levels dictate the shelf-life of vinegar, you won't be surprised to hear that not all bottles last the same duration. Different types of vinegar last varying lengths of time, so you might want to get tactical next time you head to the supermarket. As a general rule, distilled vinegar offers the best bang for your buck, with an almost open-ended shelf life.

Some variations are actually intentionally aged, like balsamic, for instance. But does balsamic vinegar ever go bad? You bet. Most commercial balsamic has a shelf-life of up to five years. Another valuable bit of information to learn is how long apple cider vinegar lasts and what to look for when it goes bad. This fermented condiment is another of the longest-lasting vinegars, remaining suitable for consumption for up to five years when left unopened and two years when opened. It can be tricky to tell when it goes bad, though, as fermentation often creates a cloudy appearance from day one. It's better to judge by the excessiveness of cloudiness and sediment, as well as rancid developments in taste or aroma.

Smaller bottles are also optimal for avoiding spoilage, as they naturally introduce less oxygen since you use them quicker. Aside from savvy selection, remember that "go big or go home" doesn't apply in the case of vinegar longevity.