Create An Elegant Dining Table Centerpiece With These Types Of Flower Vases (You See Them At The Ritz)

A bit of intention can make any of your dining areas date-worthy – even if you are eating alone. Head to a Ritz-Carlton restaurant for inspiration. From opulent place settings to decadent designs, it's the kind of atmosphere that makes you want to linger.

Fortunately for those who don't have the budget to outfit their own homes in comparable accessories, affordable design inspiration can be taken away from the establishment's sweeping interiors. For example, at some locations you might see small silver vases that hold floral displays.

Instead of hunting for sterling silver, antique, or vintage vases, use a small silver ice or wine bucket to pack with blooming stems. Cutting the flowers so that the buds just peak over the silver rim adds to the elegance of this easy-to-make yet impressive presentation. Following Ina Garten's genius trick for styling flowers perfectly in a vase, you can cluster multiples of these smaller arrangements in a group to build a larger centerpiece. These kinds of aesthetic touches can elevate any mundane, mid-week meal and carry a taste of the high life into your own kitchen.