11 Things You Should Know Before Dining At A Ritz-Carlton Restaurant

If you're looking to stay at a Ritz-Carlton hotel or resort, you are spoiled for choice. This luxury chain has around 108 establishments in 30 countries and territories around the world, including the U.S., Canada, China, India, Spain, Germany, and Kazakhstan. Each offers impressive suites, stunning views, world-class service, and incredible food (shout out to the chain's famous blueberry muffins). In fact, a hallmark of a Ritz-Carlton is top-notch dining. Wherever you're staying, whether it's California's Lake Tahoe, St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, or Cairo in Egypt, you'll find plenty of diverse, gourmet cuisine on offer, often inspired by the local culture.

But before you sit down for a luxurious, high-end meal, there are a few things you need to know. First, of course, dining at any Ritz-Carlton restaurant is not a cheap experience. And, while all of the restaurants are led by talented chefs, some are more prestigious than others (we're talking Michelin-level prestigious). If you're planning to bring children or pets, you also need to bear in mind that while some Ritz-Carlton restaurants will be accommodating, others have stricter rules.

To help you out, below, we've compiled some of the most important need-to-know pointers before you start packing. Yes, you'll probably need that fancy outfit for a formal dinner. No, you don't always have to eat at a restaurant to sample the delicious food (hello, room service), so you'll need comfy sweats, too. Keep reading for more.