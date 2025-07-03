11 Things You Should Know Before Dining At A Ritz-Carlton Restaurant
If you're looking to stay at a Ritz-Carlton hotel or resort, you are spoiled for choice. This luxury chain has around 108 establishments in 30 countries and territories around the world, including the U.S., Canada, China, India, Spain, Germany, and Kazakhstan. Each offers impressive suites, stunning views, world-class service, and incredible food (shout out to the chain's famous blueberry muffins). In fact, a hallmark of a Ritz-Carlton is top-notch dining. Wherever you're staying, whether it's California's Lake Tahoe, St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands, or Cairo in Egypt, you'll find plenty of diverse, gourmet cuisine on offer, often inspired by the local culture.
But before you sit down for a luxurious, high-end meal, there are a few things you need to know. First, of course, dining at any Ritz-Carlton restaurant is not a cheap experience. And, while all of the restaurants are led by talented chefs, some are more prestigious than others (we're talking Michelin-level prestigious). If you're planning to bring children or pets, you also need to bear in mind that while some Ritz-Carlton restaurants will be accommodating, others have stricter rules.
To help you out, below, we've compiled some of the most important need-to-know pointers before you start packing. Yes, you'll probably need that fancy outfit for a formal dinner. No, you don't always have to eat at a restaurant to sample the delicious food (hello, room service), so you'll need comfy sweats, too. Keep reading for more.
Dining at The Ritz-Carlton restaurants is usually expensive
Since it was first established in 1911, the Ritz-Carlton brand has been all about luxury, elegance, and class. It's not a budget experience; a night in a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton, Berlin, for example, will set you back more than $23,000 USD. Looking for a standard room? That's still more than $400 per night. So, it's hardly surprising that the restaurants are on the pricey side, too — but just how pricey the menu is depends on where you're eating.
If you're heading to Zaytinya, a Mediterranean restaurant led by renowned Michelin Star chef José Andrés at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, for example, you can expect to pay more than $50 for a lamb chop main or $125 for the Chef's Experience dinner with wine. Even the more casual dining experiences do not come cheap. If you're relaxing by the ocean at The Burger Shack at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, burgers average around $30 each, for example. That said, you don't always have to splash out if you want to sample tasty Ritz-Carlton food. The Kapalua resort's Kai Cafe offers toasted bagels and pastries to-go for less than $6 each.
If you're looking to keep food prices down, there is no rule that dictates you have to eat at the restaurants in your resort. Many guests choose to go offsite to eat for most nights throughout their vacation, saving the Ritz-Carlton's pricier restaurants for special occasions.
16 of its restaurants offer a Michelin-starred dining experience
Speaking of special occasions, if you're looking for a truly outstanding restaurant to celebrate an anniversary or birthday, make sure to choose a Ritz-Carlton hotel with an onsite Michelin-starred restaurant. The hotel chain currently has 16 restaurants with Michelin stars, a mark of culinary excellence. Many serve locally inspired, high-end cuisine, allowing guests to be completely immersed in the culture of the region they're staying in.
At The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong (also known as the highest hotel in the world), for example, you'll find Tin Lung Heen. The Cantonese restaurant, which boasts spectacular views out of its mammoth windows, currently has two Michelin stars, so you know you're in for a truly mind-blowing flavor experience. The Michelin Degustation Menu, for example, boasts dishes like Wok-Fried Wagyu Beef and Sautéed Lobster, while the vegan menu offers a medley of tantalizing plant-based dishes like Steamed Hakata Eggplant and Double-Boiled Matsutake Mushroom Soup.
Guests in Spain can sample a seafood banquet of iron-clad shrimp, crispy prawns, and smoked eel on the Grand Tasting Menu at the M.B at the Ritz-Carlton, Abama, another two-Michelin-starred restaurant. More examples of standout Michelin-starred restaurants include Summer Pavilion at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore; Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton Macau; and Jin Xuan at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong.
You must follow the dress code for each restaurant
Restaurant dress codes are controversial. Some think they're outdated and discriminatory, while others believe that they help to maintain a standard of class — that if you're dining on expensive lobster and sipping champagne, you should be wearing a suit jacket while you do it.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the luxurious Ritz-Carlton hotel group is firmly in favor of a dress code, but don't worry, not all of its restaurants require a ball gown. If you're heading to Tosca di Angelo, another Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, you should dress formally (that means no beach sandals, open-toed shoes, sleeveless shirts, or shorts). But if you're dining at Tin Lung Heen, you can adopt a more smart-casual look. If you're stopping by one of The Ritz-Carlton's poolside cafés or beach grills, for example, you can, of course, adopt more casual attire, whether you're dining on lunch or an evening meal.
Just make sure to double-check the dress code in advance before you show up to eat, as you may be asked to head back to your room and change if you don't look the part. That said, if you're concerned, some guests have reported that some Ritz-Carlton hotels and restaurants are more relaxed when it comes to enforcing dress codes. Turn up, get a feel for the place, and if you're not sure, throw on your Sunday best before dining in any of the fancier restaurants to be on the safe side.
It's best to make reservations well in advance to guarantee a table
Like most high-end eateries specializing in high-quality cuisine and top-notch service, The Ritz-Carlton's restaurants tend to be in high demand. If you want to make sure you get a table at a restaurant, it's advisable to make a reservation well in advance, especially if you're planning on celebrating a special occasion. You can contact the restaurant, book online, or ask your concierge to help you with scoring those coveted dinner reservations.
Gambling without a reservation is never advisable, but it's worth noting that restaurants tend to be busier in peak seasons, which vary depending on the region you're visiting. For example, in Bali, Indonesia (where The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is located, of course), the high season usually runs from July until August, so you can expect restaurants to be busier around these times. The low season runs from January to March, so you might find it easier to score a last-minute table during these months (but nothing is a guarantee).
However, other Ritz-Carlton restaurants are more likely to be busier all year round, making a reservation a consistent must. New York, for example, does technically have a tourist high season from the summer through until December, but this city is always busy, regardless of the month (hence its nickname: The city that never sleeps). Bag those reservations early to avoid disappointment.
Most (but not all) restaurants offer a special Ritz Kids children's menu
If you're planning on enjoying a family meal in one of the restaurants during your stay, you'll be pleased to know that many of the eateries offer children's menus. However, menu options for kids vary by location. The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, for example, offers a specially curated Ritz Kids menu at every single one of its restaurants. In fact, the menus have been specially designed to give children a taste of the local cuisine while catering to younger taste buds at the same time.
Another Ritz-Carlton hotel that caters well to children is The Ritz-Carlton, Abama. Again, you'll find Ritz Kids menus in most of its restaurants. The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman is another notable family-friendly choice; it even offers an in-room Superhero Breakfast menu option for little ones, complete with kid favorites like pancakes, waffles, and French toast dippers.
However, not all Ritz-Carlton restaurants have children's menus, so make sure to research in advance before making any reservations for you and your little ones. At Tin Lung Heen, for example, children will have to eat from the same menu as the adults (which is great for adventurous eaters but perhaps not suitable for fussier children).
Some restaurants have restrictions for children
If you're traveling with children, be aware that they won't always be welcome in the restaurants. Sometimes, it depends on the time of day. For example, at the Lakehouse restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko, in Japan's Nikko National Park, children under the age of 12 are only allowed to eat in the restaurant earlier in the evening, at around 5 p.m. They are welcome for lunch at any time, but note that if they disturb other guests, you will be asked to leave. Policies vary from hotel to hotel and restaurant to restaurant, so it's best to double-check in advance before making any bookings with children.
However, it's important to note that The Ritz-Carlton hotel chain, in general, does make an effort to keep children entertained. Its Ritz Kids program not only includes arts and crafts activities and scavenger hunts for children, but it also offers cooking classes and specialized afternoon tea experiences. Again, the specific activities on offer will depend on which hotel you're staying at, so make sure to research in advance.
Some, but not all, Ritz-Carlton restaurants are pet-friendly
Some people travel with children, and others travel with their pooches (or both!). If you're in the latter camp, it might reassure you to know that some Ritz-Carlton restaurants do allow you to bring in your dog. For example, Restaurante Estró Santiago, located in The Ritz-Carlton, Santiago, is proudly pet friendly. Others, however, like The Ritz-Carlton, Nikko's Lakehouse, only allow assistance dogs to enter the restaurant, so again, make sure to double-check policies in advance if you want to dine with your four-legged friend.
If you want a super pet-friendly experience, some Ritz-Carlton hotels, like The Ritz-Carlton, Berlin, even offer specific dog packages. "The Pawfect Stay" experience includes dog beds, blankets, and cuddly toys, as well as special treats for your pooch. Some guests have even reported being offered an in-room pet menu, especially for their furry companion, which includes gourmet meals like salmon and filet mignon.
Not all Ritz-Carlton hotels offer "The Pawfect Stay" package, and some (as well as their restaurants) are strictly pet-free zones. Also, note that if you are staying in a pet-friendly hotel, you will likely be charged an extra fee to bring your animal with you.
The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge offers a more intimate, curated dining experience
If you're staying at any Ritz-Carlton, you have access to an array of restaurants and luxury dining rooms. But if you want a more intimate, personalized, and unique culinary experience, it might be worth signing up for Club Lounge access, which does cost extra, as you likely already figured. In Ritz-Carlton's private lounges, you'll be able to enjoy five exclusive food and beverage presentations, each of which is often made up of locally sourced ingredients and aims to showcase the region's local cuisine.
While there is an extra fee for Club Lounge access, some guests maintain that the amount of food and beverages you are offered (which includes breakfast and specialty cocktails) is worth it. In fact, it can even help you keep costs down, as you don't have to spend extra for food in the resort's restaurants. The club lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Vienna, for example, offers guests a hearty banquet of hot dishes, like meatballs, schnitzel, and fish fillets, to keep them going throughout the afternoon and evenings. Former guests have also praised the spread at The Ritz-Carlton, Budapest, noting that it includes plenty of filling dinner options like Hungarian quiche and chicken tomato pasta. The best part? There is no cap on how much you can eat.
If you don't want to dine out, you can order from a special in-room dining menu
We mentioned earlier that some Ritz-Carlton hotels might offer an in-room dining service for pets, but the good news is that they also offer this service for humans. Phew. When you're not in the mood to leave your room, order yourself a feast from the special in-room dining menu.
Some in-room dishes on offer at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, for example, include Caribbean Lobster Roll, Grilled Truffle Chicken Club, and Kale Caesar. Got a touch of the midnight munchies? There is also an overnight menu, served from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m., which includes options like quesadillas, wings, and soup. Choices tend to vary depending on where you're stopping. At The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, in Florida, the in-room dining menu features options like a BBQ Shrimp Cocktail and Veggie Pizza.
The quality of the in-room dining service seems to vary depending on where you stay. Some former guests have criticized the room service at The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos in online reviews, for example. Others, like The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, in Florida, receive consistent praise for room service. If you know you're going to want to sample the in-room dining at your hotel to ensure a good experience, it's a wise idea to check out the reviews in advance.
Breakfast is not included as standard in every hotel, so be prepared to pay extra
You might think that if you're paying a lot of money for a luxurious hotel room, you'll automatically get an impressive hotel breakfast spread included in the price. But at The Ritz-Carlton, that's not always the case.
One menu from The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans, for example, reveals that if you want to feast on the Breakfast Buffet, the fee is $38 per adult and $15 per child. Alternatively, you can choose to order from the menu, with options like Egg & Avocado Toast and a Caprese Omelet setting you back $26 and $23, respectively.
That said, there are ways to get breakfast included. If you opt to join The Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, for example, breakfast is covered under the price of the membership. Some hotels also offer a Half Board Culinary Package, which includes a buffet breakfast and lunch or dinner in the price. Booking through programs like Amex Fine Hotels & Resorts and Marriott Stars sometimes allows you to bag a deal with free breakfast, too. Some hotels also offer free breakfast for children. The breakfast section of the in-room dining menu at The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, for example, is free of charge for children aged two and under.
If you want the best value on dining, consider booking with a luxury travel expert
You can book to stay at The Ritz-Carlton directly through its website, but you might find better deals with luxury travel agencies. Websites like Luxury Escapes, for example, sometimes run deals for Ritz-Carlton hotels. At the time of writing, it was offering more than 50% off a Deluxe Room for three nights at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai. The deal included a daily breakfast and a daily three-course lunch or dinner at one of the resort's onsite restaurants.
Also, at the time of writing, Kenwood Travel, another online luxury travel specialist, was offering a 15 percent saving on bookings at The Ritz-Carlton, Langkawi in Malaysia. The deal also included complimentary afternoon tea and breakfast. If you don't see a deal for the hotel you want immediately, it's worth checking back over the course of a few weeks to see if anything changes.
Other luxury travel agencies that can find you good deals at Ritz-Carlton hotels, which often include at least a free breakfast, include Zen Luxury Travel and The Luxury Travel Group. Both are members of the Marriott Stars program, which enables experts to book special benefits for guests, such as complimentary dining experiences, late check-outs, and room upgrades.