How To Make Your Dining Areas Date-Night Worthy
Date night in the comfort of your home often wins against bustling locations out in public. While a night out at a restaurant offers plenty of benefits (including zero dishes to wash), spending the evening at home allows you to personalize every detail. And when it comes to your kitchen and dining areas, there are many ways to make them date-night worthy so you'll quickly forget about the new restaurant downtown. You don't need to get carried away with fancy decor and equipment to set up your space for maximum date-night comfort.
We've put together some easy suggestions to transform your dining areas to make it that much more enticing to linger a little longer over your meal. Whether you find yourself in a deep conversation that goes on for hours, or savor the sensory nuances of your meal with heightened awareness, these simple tips will put a spin on the night. Setting the mood in your dining areas is all about feeding every one of your senses — not just your appetite. Read on for our top tips to create a date-night worthy vibe.
Pick warm colors and materials
Colors have a strong effect on our mood, so it's worth tweaking a few details in your decor to optimize these natural reactions to your benefit. There's no need to revamp your entire dining decor, but incorporating some key elements in the form of tablecloths, napkins, and serveware can make a subtle but notable difference.
Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow bring out emotions and sensations related to passion, excitement, love, joy, and kindness. Materials like natural wood exude similar effects, too. Use these hues and materials to set the foundation for the evening ahead.
Candles are key
It's no secret that candles infuse a space with warmth and ambiance. Whether they're an additional source of light or they light up the room solo, with little effort, candles add an air of mystery and intimacy. Choose tall stems in candle holders for added glam, or stick with wide, sturdier options to minimize the risk of anything tipping over.
Although scented candles have a stronghold on the market, it's best to tread carefully if you want to light them over dinner to avoid overwhelming your senses. Beeswax is always a classic choice.
Layer different sources of lighting
Unless you're sticking to a candlelight-only dinner, it's nice to incorporate a variety of sources of lighting into your dining areas. If you plan to cook a nice date-night meal from scratch, additional task lighting is especially important.
Once you're seated at the table, a standing lamp or table lamp can add some warmth and light after you dim the overhead lights to make them less harsh. The varying levels of light will ensure shadows are cast around the table, adding to the allure of the encounter.
Don't forget decorative lighting
Once you've sorted candles and layered lighting, it's worth adding some fun decorative touches too. This is also a great alternative if you can't burn real candles. In that case, flameless tea lights make an excellent swap; just place them into glass candle holders to enhance their shine.
Meanwhile, fairy lights are an obvious choice to add a twinkle to the aesthetic. Drape them over the sides of the table, tangle them around the chairs, or hang them over doorways or windowsills. Lanterns are another beautiful option to add mystique to the atmosphere.
Set up a home bar
Set the tone for a laidback date night by starting off the evening with a cocktail. Whether you stick to a simple three-ingredient cocktail or go for something more elaborate, having some sort of bar layout makes your mini mixology session appear all the more professional.
If you regularly make cocktails, then a glam bar cart is the move. Keep it stocked with your favorite liquors, syrups, and cocktail equipment. On the other hand, if cocktails are a special touch for date night, then place the components on a serving tray or platter.
Highlight your wine collection
If you're more of a wine drinker than a cocktail sipper, you'll definitely want to open up your favorite bottle for date night. Your choice might be guided by your company, or perhaps you've selected an ideal pairing to go with the food.
Either way, if wine is top of mind, then you'll want to display your collection as a conversation starter. A wooden or metal wine rack are great options, allowing you to pick and choose what to open as your date arrives. For optimal temperature control, a small wine fridge is the best.
Keep gourmet ingredients on hand
While you might spend hours cooking a curated menu for your date, you can keep it low key with some well chosen ingredients. Gourmet condiments like single-origin extra virgin olive oil, fleur de sel, and rich balsamic vinegar can instantly upgrade something as simple as a loaf of artisanal bread.
If you're short on time or cooking isn't your forte, skip the stress and pick up fresh jellies, preserves, and pickled ingredients to pair with a couple of wedges of cheese and a rustic loaf. Make sure you have a nice tray to hold all the components. Ideally, invest in an elegant rotating tray.
Make sure the seating is comfy
If you're inviting a date over for dinner, you definitely want them to feel at ease. There's nothing like uncomfortable seating to make someone antsy and eager to leave. Instead, make sure your chairs aren't awkward to sit in.
If they're hard or have a tendency to get cold fast, consider investing in a couple of seat cushions to improve the experience. This will increase the chance that your date wants to sit around and slowly savor the meal with you, followed by dessert, and perhaps a night cap.
Add cushions and throws for a cozy feel
Seat cushions are a good start, but if you want to set up your space for the ultimate tête-à-tête, then you need to upgrade the comfort level further. Plush cushions add plenty of comfort to the seating, making it effortless to lounge around after the meal for hours.
Meanwhile, if you're in a cooler climate or the AC is cranked high, a soft throw is a great option. Pick something in a warm or neutral color, and make sure the material is extra cozy to wrap around your body.
Style a centerpiece
Nothing shows you've put in effort like a stylish centerpiece. You don't have to get too traditional or ornate with your selection, but choosing a few decorative pieces to place in the middle of your dining surface brings an element of charm and intention to your table setting.
When deciding what to showcase, seasonal items are a good place to start. If you're dining in the winter, pine cones or fir tree branches add plenty of flair. Meanwhile, a beachy location in the summer calls for seashells, while colorful leaves add a splash in the fall.
Use quality table linens
Date night is the time to bring out your quality table linens, from tablecloths and runners to individual napkins. Linen is a great material, but think outside the box with options like silk and velvet. Tablecloth really influences the dining experience, and it's best to drape a tablecloth over the surface of a table to camouflage it with an easy upgrade.
Meanwhile, napkins made of quality materials make all the difference. Get extra fancy by folding them in creative ways, and choose classic white or ivory or an earthy tone to add warmth to the table setting.
Connect a sound system
Shouting over the music at a restaurant is never desirable, but having a creaky chair as the soundtrack to your evening isn't ideal either. Instead, connect a Bluetooth speaker to set the mood and perhaps inspire a little dance session.
If you have an extensive music collection and love curating playlists, then by all means plan one for the evening and have it playing when your date arrives. Otherwise, there are countless date-night worthy playlists on Spotify you can set and forget. Alternatively, instrumental classical or jazz music add an air of sophistication to the evening.
Use chalkboards to leave notes
In the age of text messages, DMs, and voice notes, bring some charm with an old-school chalkboard. You can pick up small ones from the dollar store or a craft shop and use them to write some notes for your date.
Love notes are a cute touch, but you could also jot down the evening's menu on the chalkboard to add an element of restaurant glam. Or, use it as a surface for a playful game like tic-tac-toe or pictionary.
Lay down nice place mats
If your dining table is a beautiful piece as is, then stick to place mats to allow the material of the surface beneath to shine. There's plenty of room to play around with the place mats, from choosing between a round, oval, or rectangle shape, to narrowing in on the material.
Place mats are definitely a great way to incorporate warm colors and materials into your tablescape. Rattan, velvet, or woven materials add depth and texture, while earthy tones bring warmth and help everything come together.
Bring out your best glasses
Date night is not the time to use that boring set of plastic cups you've had in your cupboard forever. This is the occasion to bring out your snazziest glassware. If your selection is low in that category, consider stocking up on a few pairs of glasses with diverse designs.
You could choose your glasses based on the beverages you're serving, but you don't have to stick to traditional pairings. Why not serve a mocktail in a wine glass or a beer in a mason jar? Fine glassware is a bonus but use what you have on hand.
Have a nice set of serveware
Little details can instantly enhance your date night, no matter what you've chosen to serve. In fact, if you're opting for something simple and straightforward, serving it in nice dishes gives it an extra boost of appeal.
Pottery and ceramic dishes are excellent vessels to bring out for the occasion. Meanwhile, glass or wooden bowls offer an elegant aesthetic and a beautiful foundation for your meal. Cheese and crackers scattered on a wooden platter looks far greater than the sum of its parts.
Enhance the vibe with flowers
There's a reason why flowers are such a classic date gift. They're gorgeous and add a touch of natural glam wherever they sit. Poke some fresh stems into a vase to give your dining area an instant makeover.
If you want the aromas of the food to take center stage, then avoid choosing flowers with a heavy perfume. While flowers offer plenty of visual beauty, make sure to cut the stems to a reasonable height if you're setting the vase in the middle of the table. After all, eye contact is key.
Avoid overcrowding surfaces
It's hard to relax when evidence of a busy day crowd every surface. If you've planned a romantic date night at your home, you'll want to make sure not to be reminded about stresses of everyday life.
Tuck any items into drawers, cupboards, or even just another room — out of sight, out of mind. Keep the dining table free of clutter and focus on setting it up for your meal. While you're at it, make sure the kitchen counters are cleared off from your dinner prep cooking session.
Incorporate greenery into the surroundings
Flowers are always a nice touch, but plants are another way to add a touch of color and natural flair to your dining area. For starters, they last much longer than flowers, so you can keep the same plants around for the follow-up date. Think of them as a more permanent accessory.
Keep your plants in ceramic or terracotta pots to add extra charm to the decor. If you can manage to find a way to show off your green thumb over a satisfying meal, your date is sure to be even more impressed with you.
Match the cuisine
If you're stuck about how to add a special element of decor to your dining areas, consider working in tandem with the cuisine. It's an easy way to add an enchanting atmosphere to the occasion, creating a temporary trip to another part of the globe.
Serving Italian food? Pull out the red and white checkered tablecloth. Sushi on the menu? Make sure to bring out your chopsticks and bamboo place mats. Mexican cuisine for dinner? Try terracotta dishes and a colorful tablecloth. You don't have to go full-on, but a detail or two will instantly add to the ambiance.
Make it a no-phone zone
Cell phones are perfect for developing conversation between dates, but once you're sitting with your romantic interest, it's time to tuck them away. It's hard to focus on the person sitting in front of you if there's a phone vibrating or pinging on the side.
Make your dining areas no-phone zones to guarantee that the attention is directed where it should. It's much easier to fall into a deep conversation when that's the only thing drawing you in.