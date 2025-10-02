The Genius Trick Ina Garten Uses To Style Flowers In A Vase Perfectly Every Time

Although we now know her as a domestic diva who seems to plan fabulous dinner party with ease, Ina Garten's first attempt at hosting was a total disaster. The Barefoot Contessa has learned a lot since that initial gathering, and her decades of hosting casual-yet-elegant affairs have equipped her with brilliant tips to share with the rest of us, ranging from recipes to feed a crowd to simple cocktails to effortless table settings. In regards to the latter, Garten has an especially great hack to style flowers for party centerpieces.

In a bright and cheery photo posted on Instagram, Garten shares that rather than struggling to perfectly arrange a bunch of flowers in a single vase, there's a simpler solution. The Barefoot Contessa writes, "It's so much easier to make small vases of flowers and just move them around until they look right." Simply use a few vases of similar size and cluster them together to mimic one large arrangement, or vary the proportions of the vases for a multi-layered, tiered affect.

Spreading out your blooms into multiple vases creates more texture and visual interest. Another benefit of having multiple smaller arrangements is that the florals can remain on the table during your meal, as opposed to a large bouquet placed in the center of the table that blocks guests' line of view, inhibiting them from interacting. With multiple smaller vases, guests won't have to peer around a large arrangement.