Ina Garten's Most Crucial Advice For Hosting A Stress-Free Dinner Party

Hosting a dinner party is one of those occasions that can understandably elevate stress levels. Catering to dietary preferences, planning guest lists, and sourcing ingredients in advance can add a significant amount to an already demanding to-do list. Thankfully, we have experienced hosts like Ina Garten to share tips on how to alleviate some of these pressures so that when the first attendee walks through the door, the setting is primed for revelry, sans unnecessary worry.

On her Barefoot Contessa blog, Garten reveals that advance prep work is key to organizing an evening that runs more smoothly than anxiety-inducing. While she admits that even she has had meltdowns in the kitchen, a thoughtful grocery list and an intentional menu can be the ticket to reducing unpleasant surprises and mood-ruining mishaps. "Sometimes the hardest thing about throwing a party is just planning the menu," she writes, explaining that she first notes which ingredients are in season and builds out her menu from there.

When planning an assortment of dishes to serve to guests, Garten considers any dietary requests of the expected attendees and plans recipes according to the way in which they can be prepared and served. By listing out options of food items that can be served hot, at room temperature, and those that can be made in advance, Garten looks to eliminate some needless scurrying around the day of the dinner event.