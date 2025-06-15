The Basic Dish Ina Garten Warns To Never Bring To A Dinner Party

If there's one person who embodies the coastal grandma aesthetic with effortless grace, it's Ina Garten. From her breezy linen button-downs to her Hamptons garden parties, Garten has become an enduring icon of summer entertaining. So when she offers advice on what to bring, or more importantly, what not to bring, to a dinner party, we take note. In a recent interview, on Today's "Sunday Sitdown," the beloved cook, famously known as the "Barefoot Contessa," made her stance on a longtime potluck staple crystal clear: She advises against bringing Jell-O salad. That's right, it's officially time to part ways with the gelatinous concoctions that dominated mid-century tables and often appeared at childhood birthday parties.

The reason? According to Garten, you should never bring "something that the host feels like they should serve." And honestly, we couldn't agree more. While nostalgic recipes are enjoying a resurgence, Garten's thoughtful approach reminds us that summer entertaining is best when it's hassle-free and simple. Think more pitchers of rosé sangria or fresh orange juice, not quivering towers of citrus Jell-O suspended with canned fruit.

Another Garten faux pas: "Don't ever bring flowers that aren't in a vase," Garten shared, also on "Sunday Sitdown." So this summer, channel your inner coastal grandma and be more like Ina. Think about how your dish or bouquet fits into the host's day: Ditch the Jell-O mold and bring something seasonal, easy to serve, and effortlessly chic.