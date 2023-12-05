Swap The Grazing Table With Charcuterie Cups For A Personalized Party Experience

Instead of filling food tables with an expansive array of cheeses and meats, create a more thoughtful party experience for your guests by offering individual serving cups. As impressive of a presentation as a grazing table might be, such a vast help-yourself-buffet-style set-up might not suit every event or accommodate the culinary preferences of each attendee. Instead, consider placing a charcuterie board into a cup form for a handheld snack that can be customized so that everyone at the party can eat contentedly.

Whether you're striving to keep tables clean or are working to cater to specific dietary restrictions of party-goers, charcuterie cups can help ease the demands many hosts face while creating thoughtful events. From vegan-inspired snacks to meat- and cheese-heavy assemblies, the ingredients included in each charcuterie cup can be tailored to suit specific orders, and making these easy-to-grab cups in advance can help control the flow of traffic around food stations.