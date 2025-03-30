How To Quickly Find The Best Recipes In A Vintage Cookbook

No matter if you have a complete lack of cooking skills or unparalleled cooking prowess, some of the best and most fun dishes to make come out of vintage cookbooks — perhaps even beloved family recipes. It could be a famous relative's dessert or a mouthwatering side dish that was the talk of every family get-together. But if you're in a hurry and looking for a recipe in a vintage cookbook, Christina Tosi has a tried-and-true method for finding it quickly.

Tosi, the CEO of MilkBar bakery and noted cookbook author, recommends looking for the dirtiest pages in a vintage cookbook or a recipe card collection. During an interview on the "This is Taste" podcast, Tosi revealed some of her inspiration for creating new dishes. "I often use my belly as my guide, so just like what I am I hungry for," she told host Matt Rodbard. "Another in-road is, I like to make people happy with food, usually dessert."

Beyond letting her stomach guide her and asking others what they're craving, Tosi said she likes to frequent yard sales and thrift stores in search of cookbooks and recipe collections. "So many things on the MilkBar menu that are classics that spurred from something that came before," she told Robard.