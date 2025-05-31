Ina Garten's Strict Rule When Bringing Flowers To A Dinner Party

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dinner parties are a timeless way to entertain, gather, and enjoy a delicious meal with people you care about. Hosting one provides a great opportunity to get creative with the type of cuisine you serve, how you set up or decorate, and even activities or conversation topics you'd like to try out. If you're a guest at a dinner party, some planning ahead should be involved as well — even when it comes to bringing a bouquet.

Ina Garten, the famed host of "Barefoot Contessa" herself, says that one of the few major don'ts when it comes to showing up for an evening meal is bringing flowers without a vase. According to Garten, this small misstep can sometimes cause undue stress for the host.

"Don't ever bring flowers that aren't in a vase," Garten said during an appearance on Today's "Sunday Sitdown." "You're there. You're like, everyone's arriving and then all of a sudden, you've got these flowers and you have to figure out what to do." Taking one extra step to make sure your host feels appreciated and considered ahead of time can do a world of good.