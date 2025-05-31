Ina Garten's Strict Rule When Bringing Flowers To A Dinner Party
Dinner parties are a timeless way to entertain, gather, and enjoy a delicious meal with people you care about. Hosting one provides a great opportunity to get creative with the type of cuisine you serve, how you set up or decorate, and even activities or conversation topics you'd like to try out. If you're a guest at a dinner party, some planning ahead should be involved as well — even when it comes to bringing a bouquet.
Ina Garten, the famed host of "Barefoot Contessa" herself, says that one of the few major don'ts when it comes to showing up for an evening meal is bringing flowers without a vase. According to Garten, this small misstep can sometimes cause undue stress for the host.
"Don't ever bring flowers that aren't in a vase," Garten said during an appearance on Today's "Sunday Sitdown." "You're there. You're like, everyone's arriving and then all of a sudden, you've got these flowers and you have to figure out what to do." Taking one extra step to make sure your host feels appreciated and considered ahead of time can do a world of good.
Other dos and don'ts for attending a dinner party
There have long been a few unspoken "rules" of etiquette as it pertains to dining at someone else's home; never arrive empty-handed, for one, and try not to overstay your welcome. More specifically, Garten warns against bringing along a gift or side dish that is too niche.
One particularly silly offering Garten says to leave behind is something like a Jell-O salad, or anything else you think the host would prefer to serve themselves. Instead, you can wow those welcoming you into their home with a nice bottle of wine (be sure to avoid these common wine shopping mistakes) or a flower arrangement.
Even if you take the time to build a customized bouquet yourself or order a lovely arrangement from your local florist, the beauty of the flowers will likely be overshadowed by the panic your host feels once they realize they have nowhere to put them. You can make things easier on yourself and your host by keeping a variety of vase options on hand, using a set like this Beahot 22 pack of clear flower vases. Your host will appreciate the forethought, and you'll always be ready for even the most impromptu get-togethers.