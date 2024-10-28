Geoffrey Zakarian's Beginner Advice For Making Soufflés

A soufflé is widely hailed as a culinary masterpiece, so it's not surprising that people find it daunting. If you need motivation to take a leap of faith, renowned chef Geoffrey Zakarian gave Tasting Table some down-to-earth advice at the New York City Wine & Food Festival. "It's not hard. It's just that if you don't do it a lot, you freak out because it's like, 'Oh my God,'" Zakarian says, "It's so inexpensive to do. I don't know why people don't do it more often." Fear of failure is something to set aside to achieve the best soufflé dish; Zakarian emphasizes the importance of technique developed through practice.

He does have a few tips to make learning smoother sailing. Zakarian suggests wiping whipping bowls in "a little vinegar," cream of tartar, or lemon juice to help the protein. Using fresh eggs and uncontaminated separation of the whites from the yolk also improves results. He highlights the potential of savory, not just sweet soufflés, too: "You want it savory, it's just a béchamel, which is butter, flour, milk, and then you make a sauce. And if you make a mushroom soufflé with some cinnamon and maybe some nutmeg, and then you fold in some mushroom puree and then you fold in the egg whites and you bake it." Feeling inspired? Dive right in and see how your first attempt goes — practice makes perfect. Maybe you could start with this fluffy cheese soufflé recipe.

