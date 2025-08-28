This Yogurt Comes In A Pretty Ceramic Cup You'll Actually Want To Keep
Sometimes, simple pleasures can have a ripple effect — and buying yogurt in pretty pots can be one of them. Among the various choices of yogurt stocked in grocery store aisles, one brand leads the pack when it comes to reusable design. So, while most yogurt cartons end up in the bin, La Fermière's ceramic containers are ones to wash and keep. The colorful pieces can be upcycled and used in a range of home improvement projects, and the crafts-lovers in your home may find many uses for the cute pieces.
Whether using the empty containers for vases or to make candles, the pot that once held your yogurt has many ways to be displayed elsewhere in your home. Beyond that, the pots can easily be filled with drinks to serve during a picnic, or be set onto a desk to keep office supplies in order. You may even want to try using the pieces for baking projects, while certain netizens have reused the cute pots for tea and coffee, and to plant garden herbs.
You'll find upcycling inspiration everywhere
Made with grade A whole milk and cream, La Fermière's French yogurt is thick, rich, and smooth. Each pot boasts a delicious flavor made with natural ingredients, and recipes like vanilla bean, pressed lemon, orange blossom honey, yuzu ginger, and lavender can be easily spooned directly out of the colorful container for a decadent treat or afternoon snack.
Fruit on the bottom flavors — like mango passion fruit, peach apricot, and hibiscus raspberry — are sold in see-through glass containers to showcase the layers inside each yogurt. Once done, these glass pieces can be used to create layered sand designs, or even showcase your favorite trifle recipes. If you're hoping for a specific finish to the outside of a container, you can embellish the pieces to make mosaic designs. Alternatively, you can also paint the jars with glass or acrylic paint and the colors of your choosing. Finally, if you happen to find yourself with a growing collection of the pieces, and too many to store in your kitchen, consider handing them out as gifts to friends, or donating some of the extras to a local school.