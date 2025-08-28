This Yogurt Comes In A Pretty Ceramic Cup You'll Actually Want To Keep

Sometimes, simple pleasures can have a ripple effect — and buying yogurt in pretty pots can be one of them. Among the various choices of yogurt stocked in grocery store aisles, one brand leads the pack when it comes to reusable design. So, while most yogurt cartons end up in the bin, La Fermière's ceramic containers are ones to wash and keep. The colorful pieces can be upcycled and used in a range of home improvement projects, and the crafts-lovers in your home may find many uses for the cute pieces.

Whether using the empty containers for vases or to make candles, the pot that once held your yogurt has many ways to be displayed elsewhere in your home. Beyond that, the pots can easily be filled with drinks to serve during a picnic, or be set onto a desk to keep office supplies in order. You may even want to try using the pieces for baking projects, while certain netizens have reused the cute pots for tea and coffee, and to plant garden herbs.