5 Ways To Make Coffee When The Power Is Out

When the power goes out at home, some people miss using the internet, watching TV, or going about their business without needing a flashlight — but coffee fanatics might miss their java the most. With no way to power your electric stove, kettle, or coffee machine, it might seem like all hope is lost for your morning cuppa. On the contrary, there are a few ways to make coffee without power, some of which don't even require special equipment.

The coffee brewing method you choose depends on whether or not you have access to hot water. If you do, the most obvious move is to reach for a good brand of instant coffee, but what if you only have beans or grounds on hand (or you just can't stand the taste of the instant stuff)? That's where this list comes in. We've put together the top five most accessible ways to enjoy freshly-brewed java when almost nothing in your house is working.

If you've got a gas-powered stove, portable camping stove, or even an outdoor grill to heat water, you have access to more options. That said, we also found a method that requires no hot water or specialty gadgets. No matter what path you choose, it's never a bad idea to grind fresh beans ahead of time, unless you have a hand-powered grinder. With these ideas and a little advance planning, you'll be all set to enjoy a steaming mug of joe, even during severe weather or an electricity malfunction.