What Exactly Is Cowboy Coffee?
Ever wonder how they drink coffee in the remote wilderness, where there isn't a socket handy for you to plug in a Nespresso machine? Well, other than instant coffee, there's something called "cowboy coffee" that's been brewed and passed around a campfire for literally hundreds of years.
Also known as "dirt coffee," "camping coffee," or just "coffee" in the American backcountry, this brewing technique strips coffee-making down to its bare essentials: coarse coffee ground, boiling water, and a pot over an open fire. The brewing steps are super simple — add about two tablespoons of coffee ground to a pot of eight ounces of fresh-off-the-boil water, and stir every two minutes. Once the ground settles to the bottom, the brew is ready to be poured into waiting mugs.
Taste-wise, it's extremely bold since there's no filter to strain out the flavor, plus a tinge of smoky flavor from the campfire. If you're used to drinking perfectly sweet and smooth iced lattes, the first sip of cowboy coffee will pack a surprising punch. While some purists might insist on drinking it black, there's absolutely nothing wrong with adding a splash of milk or a spoonful of sugar to soften the kick of your brew. Sure, cowboys back then might've taken theirs straight, but they didn't have the luxury of sugar packets or creamer tubes — you do, so don't be shy if it makes yours more palatable.
How did cowboy coffee come to be?
Just by looking at the name alone, you can probably guess the origin of this peculiar brewing technique. Yes, the history of cowboy coffee is deeply intertwined with the history of the American West. As cowboys drove cattle across the dusty plains in the 1800s, coffee was one of the things that kept them going. In the old days where instant coffee baggies were fiction, cowboy coffee was how they fueled up after long days in the saddle tending the herd. It was more than just a drink, though — the ritual of gathering around the campfire to brew and enjoy coffee together (as well as chewing on some cowboy candies) was an integral part of the outdoorsy lives lived by those cattle wranglers of old.
You'd think that in the 21st century, with convenient coffee machines and how you can find a coffee shop even in the most secluded parts of the country, cowboy coffee would've ridden off into the sunset. Not quite; it's still extremely popular, especially among outdoor enthusiasts who are drawn to its simplicity and portability. Nostalgia plays a big part, too — brewing coffee in a pot surrounded by wilderness and good friends is about as close as you can get to experiencing the romantic spirit of the old American frontier. Who needs spaghetti Westerns when you can live vicariously the life of an outlaw through a cuppa?