What Exactly Is Cowboy Coffee?

Ever wonder how they drink coffee in the remote wilderness, where there isn't a socket handy for you to plug in a Nespresso machine? Well, other than instant coffee, there's something called "cowboy coffee" that's been brewed and passed around a campfire for literally hundreds of years.

Also known as "dirt coffee," "camping coffee," or just "coffee" in the American backcountry, this brewing technique strips coffee-making down to its bare essentials: coarse coffee ground, boiling water, and a pot over an open fire. The brewing steps are super simple — add about two tablespoons of coffee ground to a pot of eight ounces of fresh-off-the-boil water, and stir every two minutes. Once the ground settles to the bottom, the brew is ready to be poured into waiting mugs.

Taste-wise, it's extremely bold since there's no filter to strain out the flavor, plus a tinge of smoky flavor from the campfire. If you're used to drinking perfectly sweet and smooth iced lattes, the first sip of cowboy coffee will pack a surprising punch. While some purists might insist on drinking it black, there's absolutely nothing wrong with adding a splash of milk or a spoonful of sugar to soften the kick of your brew. Sure, cowboys back then might've taken theirs straight, but they didn't have the luxury of sugar packets or creamer tubes — you do, so don't be shy if it makes yours more palatable.

