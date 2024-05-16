The Key To Making A Perfectly Sweet And Smooth Iced Espresso Every Time

There's no wrong way to enjoy a shot of espresso. Served as a plain hot shot or iced with a dash of frothy whole milk, the only thing that matters is what you feel like drinking today. But if iced espresso is on the menu, then try out these tricks to get the best possible drink.

First, if you're going to sweeten your sip with sugar, add it into the cup first before pulling the shot. That way, when the inky espresso splashes into the cup, the heat plus the dripping action will melt the sugar right into the liquid without stirring. The hotter your espresso, the better the sugar will dissolve – and at no point will your espresso be hotter than when it's right out of the machine.

The next step is to bring your sweetened espresso from piping hot down to warm by adding a splash of whole milk (if you like it black, you can use lukewarm water instead.) If you were to add the hot espresso right on top of the ice, it will just melt some of it and leave you with watery coffee. Some of the more delicate coffee flavor notes in your espresso would be lost before you even had the chance to try them. However, there's another reason why you should temper your iced espresso: To prevent temperature shock.