The Old-School Coffee Brewing Method We Don't See Many People Using Anymore

These days, there are seemingly a million ways to brew a cup of coffee — from French press to K-cups to drip — and each brewing method comes with its own unique history, as well as subtle taste differences. But out of all the ways to make a cup of joe, we simply don't see many people using a particular old-school brewing method anymore: the percolator. And it's probably for good reason. The vintage coffee percolator, popular in the U.S. throughout the 1900's and replaced by drip coffee machines decades before the turn of the century, is known to produce an intense, albeit inconsistent brew.

The inconsistency lies in the brewing method itself, which involves a bottom vessel to heat the water on the stovetop (though electric percolators exist, too). To brew percolator coffee, hot water moves up from the lower pot via a tube where it mingles with coffee grounds, before the coffee-infused hot water circulates back down to the lower pot. The process repeats as the coffee concentrates and heats, until a desired coffee strength is reached. Percolator coffee is quite bitter, and is more similar to the taste of drip. Essentially, percolator coffee tastes different from other brewing methods since the coffee boils — as opposed to solely heating the water in other methods, and pouring it over or filtering it through coffee grounds. This exposure to heat often ruins coffee's nuanced flavor profile, giving way to sour and bitter tastes; and often over-extracting the beans.