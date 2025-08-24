The Old-School Coffee Brewing Method We Don't See Many People Using Anymore
These days, there are seemingly a million ways to brew a cup of coffee — from French press to K-cups to drip — and each brewing method comes with its own unique history, as well as subtle taste differences. But out of all the ways to make a cup of joe, we simply don't see many people using a particular old-school brewing method anymore: the percolator. And it's probably for good reason. The vintage coffee percolator, popular in the U.S. throughout the 1900's and replaced by drip coffee machines decades before the turn of the century, is known to produce an intense, albeit inconsistent brew.
The inconsistency lies in the brewing method itself, which involves a bottom vessel to heat the water on the stovetop (though electric percolators exist, too). To brew percolator coffee, hot water moves up from the lower pot via a tube where it mingles with coffee grounds, before the coffee-infused hot water circulates back down to the lower pot. The process repeats as the coffee concentrates and heats, until a desired coffee strength is reached. Percolator coffee is quite bitter, and is more similar to the taste of drip. Essentially, percolator coffee tastes different from other brewing methods since the coffee boils — as opposed to solely heating the water in other methods, and pouring it over or filtering it through coffee grounds. This exposure to heat often ruins coffee's nuanced flavor profile, giving way to sour and bitter tastes; and often over-extracting the beans.
Percolators went out of fashion for a reason
Depending on who you ask, coffee percolators may be making a comeback like other vintage cookware. However, before buying one, make sure to do your research. Even though percolator coffee is a customizable brewing method, since you can control the strength based on how long the brew heats, remember that this often translates to inconsistent results. The java can be too weak if you don't let the coffee and water circulate long enough. But if you let it go too long, it can be over-extracted and burnt. So, if you want a more nuanced cup of joe, you're better off using a drip maker (which relies on filtration methods) and adjusting the amount and coarseness of your coffee grounds.
Still, it might be a good idea to select an old-school coffee percolator to take on a camping trip since it's often made of durable stainless steel. If you like the taste of drip coffee, but don't want to keep the bulky machine in your kitchen or camping equipment, a percolator might make sense. However, for a richer coffee flavor and more pronounced strength and quality brew, it's better to go with another coffee brewing method like steeped coffee out of a French press. Or for the vintage look and feel, try a moka pot brewing method, which looks similar to a percolator but relies on steam to collect a strong, concentrated coffee similar to espresso, and is even easier to take camping.